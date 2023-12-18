Animal Juggernauts Past Rs 500 Crore

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has entered the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) in its third weekend itself.

With the film currently standing around the Rs 515 crore (Rs 5.15 billion) mark, it has become an all-time mega blockbuster.

The credit must go to the film's leading man for trusting the vision of Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and surrendering himself completely.

With this, the actor finds himself in the top league of superstars who have a 500 crore+ blockbuster to his credit, like Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan, Jawan), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2) and Prabhas (Baahubali: The Conclusion).

The Hindi version of the sequel to S S Rajamouli's Baahubali was the first to enter the Rs 500 Crore Club in 2017, at a time when Dangal was the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a lifetime score of Rs 387.38 crore (Rs 3.87 billion).

The second film to come close to this milestone was another south offering, KGF: Chapter 2, with Rs 434.70 crore (Rs 4.35 billion).

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan finally led the Bollywood into this elite club with not one but two films: Pathaan and Jawan.

Then Sunny Deol surprised everyone with his smash hit comeback. After more than a dozen of flops and inconsequential roles, he struck big with Gadar 2.

While these actors are veterans in the business, Ranbir Kapoor's arrival in the elite league has surprised everyone.

For someone who has been around for just over a decade-and-a-half, he has become the youngest superstar in the Indian film industry.

IMAGE: Manish Wadhwa and Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.

A look at the lifetime collections of the Rs 500 Crore Club earners:

Jawan: Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion

Pathaan: Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion

Gadar 2: Rs 525.45 crore/Rs 5.25 billion

Animal: Rs 515 crore*/Rs 5.15 billion (17 days)

Baahubali - The Conclusion [Hindi]: Rs 511 crore/Rs 5.11 billion

*Estimates. Final collections awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.