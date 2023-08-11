News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol Is In Fine Form But...

Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol Is In Fine Form But...

By MAYUR SANAP
August 11, 2023 13:03 IST
In this high-scale sequel, the story is ramped up with more drama and emotions but without the necessary update in its treatment of storytelling, discovers Mayur Sanap.

 

There is no film genre that can make me happy the way a well-made mass entertainer can.

Some recent Bollywood outings yielded great success by cracking down the formula with new-age sensibilities, making me excited as well as curious about Gadar 2, which takes forward 'the legend of Tara Singh' that Director Anil Sharma first introduced to us two decades ago with Sunny Deol as the angry Jat hero.

In this high-scale sequel, the story is ramped up with more drama and emotions but without the necessary update in its treatment of storytelling.

As a result, the film is relegated to this uninspired and dated drivel that even an in-form Deol can't salvage it.

The full review will be posted in a bit.

Gadar 2 Review Rediff Rating:

MAYUR SANAP
