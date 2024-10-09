News
Who's This Gorgeous Golden Girl?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: October 09, 2024 13:08 IST
Draping got an upgrade; it’s is no longer limited to saris.

The Elle India Fashion Awards 2024's red carpet – Rediff.com’s Hitesh Harisinghani was there with his trusty camera -- saw celebs sashay in high-fashion outfits, especially in dramatic cascading satin gowns and sleek tuxedos.

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking the best dressed. Who is your favourite?

Elle awards

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Nitanshi Goel -- of Laapataa Ladies, which is India’s entry to the Oscars this year -- is all dimpled smiles in a pretty, baby blue, waist cut-out maxi dress and nude heels.

 

Elle awards

Parul Gulati beams in a radical red cut-out maxi gown, with soft wavy locks framing her face, and nude heels.

 

Elle awards

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – of Bigg Boss fame -- glistens in a low-cut navy blue and black iridescent gown.

 

Elle awards

Indian-American singer Raja Kumari is all-draped glory in her burnt sienna floor-sweeping gown.

 

Elle awards

Sara Tendulkar goes for the ‘less is more’ philosophy in a simple green satin gown which shines bright against her glowing porcelain skin.

 

Elle awards

Munjya star Abhay Verma's hatke pick of an all-white men's suit is so LIT.

 

Elle awards

Aditi Rao Hydari's ensemble gives us princess feels. Kudos to her styling of the romantic shimmery slit skirt with a flowy white shirt and blingy accessories.

 

Elle awards

Ahsaas Channa stands apart in the fashion parade in her black sheer dress and matching jacket

 

Elle awards

Anjini Dhawan is a legit queen in her white satin body-hugging dress and a statement pearl necklace.

 

 

 

Elle awards

Jibraan Khan is the picture of suave in his navy pin-striped three-piece suit

 

Elle awards

Krithi Shetty shimmered in a black corset gown and statement gloves.

 

Elle awards

Kritika Kamra casts a spell in her ethereal soft pink fitted dress with ruffled and lace deets.

 

Elle awards

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia highlights her chiselled cheekbones in a high braided ponytail, posing boldly in a form-fitting purple backless gown.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
