Who's This Gorgeous Golden Girl?

Draping got an upgrade; it’s is no longer limited to saris.

The Elle India Fashion Awards 2024's red carpet – Rediff.com’s Hitesh Harisinghani was there with his trusty camera -- saw celebs sashay in high-fashion outfits, especially in dramatic cascading satin gowns and sleek tuxedos.

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking the best dressed. Who is your favourite?

Nitanshi Goel -- of Laapataa Ladies, which is India’s entry to the Oscars this year -- is all dimpled smiles in a pretty, baby blue, waist cut-out maxi dress and nude heels.

Parul Gulati beams in a radical red cut-out maxi gown, with soft wavy locks framing her face, and nude heels.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – of Bigg Boss fame -- glistens in a low-cut navy blue and black iridescent gown.

Indian-American singer Raja Kumari is all-draped glory in her burnt sienna floor-sweeping gown.

Sara Tendulkar goes for the ‘less is more’ philosophy in a simple green satin gown which shines bright against her glowing porcelain skin.

Munjya star Abhay Verma's hatke pick of an all-white men's suit is so LIT.

Aditi Rao Hydari's ensemble gives us princess feels. Kudos to her styling of the romantic shimmery slit skirt with a flowy white shirt and blingy accessories.

Ahsaas Channa stands apart in the fashion parade in her black sheer dress and matching jacket

Anjini Dhawan is a legit queen in her white satin body-hugging dress and a statement pearl necklace.

Jibraan Khan is the picture of suave in his navy pin-striped three-piece suit

Krithi Shetty shimmered in a black corset gown and statement gloves.

Kritika Kamra casts a spell in her ethereal soft pink fitted dress with ruffled and lace deets.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia highlights her chiselled cheekbones in a high braided ponytail, posing boldly in a form-fitting purple backless gown.