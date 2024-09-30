Madalsa's Masti Bhara Style

Everyone may not know Madalsa Sharma, but they certainly know Kavya Shah, the bad-good character in Anupamaa who fights to live life on her own terms, irrespective of whether society approves or not.

In real life too, she has taken the gusty decision of leaving the top-rated Star Plus show when she realised her character’s track was getting lost in the new direction it was taking.

Madalsa -- who married Mahaakshay ‘Mimoh’ Chakraborty in 2018 -- was easily the most stylish character in Anupamaa.

In real life too, Madalsa has the knack of making every outfit she wears a statement piece. Whether it’s a stunning saree or a cute contemporary look, she’s always slays.

IMAGE: Madalsa is a modern-day princess in a soft, light grey, ruffled sari paired with lovely chandelier earrings. All photographs: Kind courtesy Madalsa M Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: She rocks the denim-on-denim trend with a playful crop top, mini skirt, trendy knee-high suede boots and her signature drop earrings.

IMAGE: Madalsa turns heads in a fabulous crimson suit; this, she imagines, is what Little Red Riding Hood might look like if she were from India.

IMAGE: She wants her crown and she will have it.

She pairs the golden headband with an embellished black slip dress.

IMAGE: Madalsa’s perfect version of the light olive double-breasted formal suit and chic boots.

IMAGE: Her winter style includes a pillbox fur hat to go with her cardigan, distressed jeans and an eye-catching stole.

IMAGE: Madalsa is a true Pookie -- that’s what she calls herself in this pic -- in her oversized red head bow.

IMAGE: Visiting razzmatazz avenue in a black blingy fringe dress and matching high heels.

IMAGE: Madalsa shines in her embellished Aztec sequin coords.