Home  » Get Ahead » Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion

Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
September 30, 2024 15:47 IST
It’s difficult to image Alanna Panday as the mother of one.

The 29-year-old gave birth to her son, Edward Ivor ‘River’ McCray VI, a few months ago, on July 8 and is already back to her gorgeous self.

Cousin to Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood wellness coach Deanne Panday and Chunky Panday’s niece, she’s carved her own little niche in the world of glamour.

Based in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, she’s a fashion influencer who’s all set to star in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming reality series, The Tribe, featuring five dynamic young influencers and digital evangelist Hardik Zaveri.

With a flair for combining comfort and style, Alanna effortlessly serves up looks that are imitation worthy.

Let’s dive into her sassy wardrobe that’s filled with playful, trendy, youthful outfits.

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: This dreamy look is straight out of a mermaid fairytale.
Alanna poses in see-through coords embellished with tiny pearls.
She holds onto a must-have shell-shaped bag.
Starfish shaped earrings dangle from her ears.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Ready to conquer the day, Alanna takes a stylish step forward in her lacy top, crocheted pants and white over-sized cover up.
Don’t miss those sunnies, folks!

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna proves that you can't go wrong with pearls and pastels. Her blush pink ruched slip dress is pure perfection.

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: How cute is that sequinned tweed coord set!

 

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Elevating her athleisure game with some serious flair in all-white sports gear.

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: When in doubt, go for a matching set and shine bright. Alanna does just that as she poses in an embellished halterneck crop top, matching shorts and a cover-up.

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Fur-lined everything for that snug ’n’ stylish look!

REDIFF STYLE
