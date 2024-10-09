Who Was Sharvari Blowing Kisses To?

Tinseltown is known for keeping up with the rapidly changing fashion scene.

From rocking power-shoulders to avant-garde silhouettes, these stars are serving looks and how!

Rediff.com’s Hitesh Harisinghani captured their latest appearance at the recently held Elle India Beauty Awards.

Don’t forget to check out the other gorgeous celebs who made their appearance on the red carpet.

Sharvari -- who blew kisses to the photographers -- was a fashion force to reckon with in her all-black attire that included a statement cape jacket, bold kohl-lined eyes and black nails.

Radhika Madan looked appealing in a sleek two-toned corset gown -- love the bodice’s heart shape! -- and a chic chignon.

Sonal Chauhan was all dolled up in a white flared gown with sequinned details, paired with minimalistic pearl studs and mod up-do.

Nushrratt Bharuccha lived up to her fashionista image in this killer white cut-out fitted gown.

The Sharma sisters made a striking appearance; Aisha highlighted her fiery persona with bold curls and a cut-out red top while Neha kept it sweet and slick in a satin LBD.

Palak Tiwari chose a burnt orange draped off-shoulder gown and blingy mini bag to match her bubbly personality.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal set major couple style goals with their pastel avatars. The statuesque actor wore a white gown with a floor-length cape; hubby chose a muted grey suit layered over a shirt.

Mommy-to-be Sonnalli A Sajnani glowed in a simple black dress and classic pearls.

Sunny Leone looked lovely in a white, poofy sleeved gown with rhinestone details.

Surveen Chawla left us a bit confused with her -- was a sari or a gown? -- shiny choice of outfit.