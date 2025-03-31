HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chaos at Cong yatra in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar leaves midway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 31, 2025 12:56 IST

The 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' (stop migration give jobs) of the Congress turned chaotic in Bihar's Araria district when private security guards of All India Congress Committee in charge of National Students' Union of India, Kanhaiya Kumar allegedly pushed party workers when they tried to get close to him to take selfies.

IMAGE: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during his 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' in Bihar. Photograph: @kanhaiyakumar

According to party workers, when the yatra reached near the SSB campus on Sunday, party workers were jostling with each other to come closer to Kanhaiya Kumar and take selfies with him. However, private security guards of Kanhaiya Kumar objected to it and they allegedly pushed some workers. It led to an alleged brawl between party workers and the private security guards.

Kumar who was leading the yatra, left it midway.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The authenticity of the video could not be verified independently.

The incident took place near the SSB campus in Araria.

 

The 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' of the Congress kicked off from the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district -- the place from where Mahatma Gandhi had started his famous Champaran Satyagraha in 1917 -- on March 16. It reached Araria on the 15th day.

Talking to reporters, Aria district Congress president, Zakir Anwar said, "Kanhaiya left the yatra as he had to go to Delhi for an important meeting with the party's central leadership. The yatra continued even after Kanhaiya left the spot…..He will join the yatra on Monday.".

The yatra is a fight for the rights and employment of the youth of Bihar and it is also to check migration, he added.

The yatra will traverse the state in three phases over 24 days and will end in Patna on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14..

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join the yatra for a day in one of the phases.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
