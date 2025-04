Glimpses of the Ma Shringar Gauri temple, located near the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque (western gate), in Varanasi on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The doors are opened only once in a year -- on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.

IMAGE: Devotees play the mridangam at the Ma Shringar Gauri temple. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees flock to the Ma Shringar Gauri temple.

IMAGE: Devotees receive prasadam from the temple.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com