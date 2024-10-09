Disha, Kriti, Malavika Scorch The Red Carpet

Trends may keep changing but some of our fave Bollywood stars are evergreen fashionistas.

More than the outfit, it is their personas and constant style evolutions that keeps them relevant.

From Disha Patani's ravishing gown to Malavika Mohanan’s innovative one, here are some top looks from the Elle India Beauty Awards 2024, brought to you by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.

You can spot the other stars who attended the event here and here.

Kriti Sanon’s immaculate makeup amped up her minimalist printed dress.

Disha Patani was a Greek goddess in this pastel blue gown worn with a studded corset.

Vidya Balan’s graphic eyeliner and nails took her extraordinary gown’s impact a notch up.

Malavika Mohanan’s black velvet gown came with an innovative neckline.

Kajol looked resplendent in this iridescent bling gown.

Kubbra Sait opted for an experimental black corset top with an embellished long skirt and statement emerald earrings.

Bobby Deol channelled the Seventies vibe in these bell bottoms, tinted aviators and printed sleeveless shirt.