California-based influencer and popular TikToker Srushti Porey is that girl who’s in the news for all the right reasons.

The daughter of National Award-winning filmmaker Samruddhi Porey, she has taken the entrepreneurial route with her modish clothing brand, Breakfast Party.

Now, this fresh-faced Gen Z-er has made her OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video's reality series, The Tribe, featuring five young influencers.

Srushti has built a loyal fanbase with her relatable yet trendy fashion content, especially her latest looks that are channelling major Cali girl vibes.

IMAGE: Srushti is cruise-ready in her gingham-print swimsuit; that high waist belt accentuates her tiny waist. Photograph: Srushti Porey/Instagram

IMAGE: She nails the cute girl aesthetic in her comfy but cool knitted crop top, baggy jeans and rosy glow.

IMAGE: Srushti’s don’t-mess-with-me look in denim dungarees and a red headband.

IMAGE: She’s preppy and peppy in her white tennis skirt and striped cardigan with neat sneakers.

IMAGE: Her sun-kissed skin and black monokini, paired with white cargo pants and crocheted tote, give Srushti a radiant look.

IMAGE: Srushti channels her inner Blair Waldroff from Gossip Girl in these tweed coords.

IMAGE: The gown may be low-cut but she makes sure it does not look risque.

IMAGE: She shines like a true glitterati in this embellished pastel lehenga.

IMAGE: Pink hoodies and sweatpants to the rescue during a day that otherwise promises to be boring. So relatable!

IMAGE: And that’s why LBDs are a timeless classic.