Alaviaa's Adorable!

Jaaved Jaaferi’s only beti loves fashion.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alaviaa Jaaferi’s vibrant sense of style embodies her individualistic spirit of fashion even as she plays with contemporary trends.

And she’s making her debut with Amazon Prime Video's The Tribe, which will begin airing on October 4.

As she navigates the glamorous yet chaotic world of influencers in her new OTT series, Alaviaa showcases a stunning array of eclectic ensembles.

Let’s take a sneak peek into her style journey.

IMAGE: Alaviaa makes a striking entrance with this Y2K-inspired dress, blending retro vibes with current cool.

These cutesy pink sequins and playful patterns perfectly capture the turn-of-the-century spirit.

IMAGE: Deconstructing biker chic, she shows off her tomboyish side in a fierce look that combines leather with awesome accessories.

IMAGE: Who said formal wear can’t be edgy?

Alaviaa rocks these daring formal pieces, merging classic silhouettes with bold details for a look that commands attention.

IMAGE: She embodies vacay chic with her effortlessly stylish white halterneck top and orange skirt, proving that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand.

IMAGE: In a stunning pastel off-white embroidered lehenga, Alaviaa showcases a blend of tradition and modernity that’s perfect for festive occasions while keeping her signature style intact.

IMAGE: She oozes glam in this funky slinky dress with psychedelic prints, adding a pair of classy sunnies and her perfect pout for the shutterbugs.

IMAGE: Showcasing normcore at its finest, Alaviaa nails this minimalist aesthetic, proving that simplicity can be just as striking as bold fashion choices.