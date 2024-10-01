Triptii Is India's Mehboob

Slowly but surely, Triptrii Dimri has made a home for herself in India’s heart.

She opened the door with Qala, walked in with a flourish with Animal and is looking at cementing that position with movies like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Like her varied roles, her fashion sense too is eclectic.

She’ll wear a simple salwar kameez one day and a shimmering party dress the next and look equally good in both.

IMAGE: Lace, latex and shimmer, Triptii does justice to it all. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: When she decides to party, what she wants is an LBD, a mini bag and stilettoes, all in black.

IMAGE: Triptii lets the sequinned red dress shine by keeping her accessories and make-up to the minimum.

IMAGE: Gosh! Those amazing structured statement sleeves!

IMAGE: A beautifully ruched dress with, yes, statement sleeves.

IMAGE: A lilac adventure.

IMAGE: Miss Retro! Doesn’t she ace the look?