Home  » Get Ahead » Triptii Is India's Mehboob

Triptii Is India's Mehboob

By REDIFF STYLE
October 01, 2024 09:51 IST
Slowly but surely, Triptrii Dimri has made a home for herself in India’s heart.

She opened the door with Qala, walked in with a flourish with Animal and is looking at cementing that position with movies like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Like her varied roles, her fashion sense too is eclectic.

She’ll wear a simple salwar kameez one day and a shimmering party dress the next and look equally good in both.

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Lace, latex and shimmer, Triptii does justice to it all. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: When she decides to party, what she wants is an LBD, a mini bag and stilettoes, all in black.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii lets the sequinned red dress shine by keeping her accessories and make-up to the minimum.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Gosh! Those amazing structured statement sleeves!

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: A beautifully ruched dress with, yes, statement sleeves.

 

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: A lilac adventure.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Miss Retro! Doesn’t she ace the look?

 

REDIFF STYLE
