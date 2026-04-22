Va-Va-Voom Divya Agarwal!

It’s ironic how Divya Agarwal is acting in and starring in a movie named The Wardrobe. While the movie belongs to the horror genre, her actual wardrobe is anything but.

Effortlessly switching between sultry, playful and full glam, Divya serves looks that are impossible to ignore. Too hot to handle and fully aware of it, she owns every single one.

crochet top, brown linen pants, oversized sunnies and a blue hat. Relaxed, but still serving. All photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Agarwal/Instagram IMAGE: Divya keeps it easy and breezy in atop, brown linen pants, oversized sunnies and a blue hat. Relaxed, but still serving.

Indo-western look featuring a bralette, draped skirt and tasselled blazer brings in all the drama. IMAGE: A satin silklook featuring a bralette, draped skirt and tasselled blazer brings in all the drama.

IMAGE: Divya’s crochet bikini top with shells on the hem, paired with a sheer white wrap skirt, with a front slit is pure vacation glam.

IMAGE: An open-back metallic top with a peacock green sequined mini skirt and high boots makes for a bold, head-turning look.

IMAGE: Divya proves even sweatpants can look good when styled with a rusty orange strapless bralette and messy hair.

IMAGE: A metallic grey cutout dress that shines from every angle makes her look like a walking disco ball.

IMAGE: Divya’s white peplum top and skirt set with shiny heels shows her softer, polished side.