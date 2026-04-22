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Home  » Get Ahead » Va-Va-Voom Divya Agarwal!

Va-Va-Voom Divya Agarwal!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 11:26 IST

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It’s ironic how Divya Agarwal is acting in and starring in a movie named The Wardrobe. While the movie belongs to the horror genre, her actual wardrobe is anything but.

Effortlessly switching between sultry, playful and full glam, Divya serves looks that are impossible to ignore. Too hot to handle and fully aware of it, she owns every single one. 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: Divya keeps it easy and breezy in a crochet top, brown linen pants, oversized sunnies and a blue hat. Relaxed, but still serving. All photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Agarwal/Instagram

 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: A satin silk Indo-western look featuring a bralette, draped skirt and tasselled blazer brings in all the drama.

 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: Divya’s crochet bikini top with shells on the hem, paired with a sheer white wrap skirt, with a front slit is pure vacation glam.

 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: An open-back metallic top with a peacock green sequined mini skirt and high boots makes for a bold, head-turning look.

 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: Divya proves even sweatpants can look good when styled with a rusty orange strapless bralette and messy hair.

 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: A metallic grey cutout dress that shines from every angle makes her look like a walking disco ball.

 

Divya Agarwal

IMAGE: Divya’s white peplum top and skirt set with shiny heels shows her softer, polished side.

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