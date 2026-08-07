Weekend Cocktail: Lemony Gin Sgroppino

Fridays are for cocktails. So are the rains. The bigger, the bolder the better.

The Lemony Gin Sgroppino is light and crisp. For it Hendrick's Gin is married with fresh lime, spiked with elderflower cordial and gets a sparkling soda finish. The elderflower provides the floral and delicate botanical notes. Hendrick's Gin is of Scottish origin, coming from the town of Girvan, South Ayrshire, and is known for its complex mix of flavours -- Bulgarian rose, juniper and cucumber.

Easy to sip and wonderfully uplifting.

Sgroppino is a old Venetian creation that makes use of a lemon sorbet and prosecco, a sparkling white wine. Its OG form also employs vodka rather than gin.

Lemony Gin Sgroppino

Serves: 1

Ingredients

50 ml Hendrick's Gin or any other gin

20 ml elderflower cordial, available for purchase online

10 ml fresh lime juice

Soda

Ribbons of cucumber, for garnish

Few edible flowers, for garnish

Ice

Method

Fill a wine glass with ice.

Add the Hendrick's Gin, elderflower cordial, lime juice.

Top with soda and stir gently.

Garnish with a cucumber ribbon, edible flowers.

Editor's Note: Elderflower cordial is a sweet, floral syrup made by infusing the delicate blossoms of the European elder tree with sugar and water. Traditionally diluted with still or sparkling water. Variations of this fragrant cordial have been enjoyed since Roman times, making it a timeless favourite.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.