Ready To Go Bold And Backless? Yes, Say Farrhana, Sreeleela...

There’s something about a backless outfit that just hits different. It’s subtle, a little unexpected and instantly adds drama.
From saris to sleek dresses, this trend proves that sometimes, the best detail is the one that is missing.
Anushka Sen
IMAGE: Anushka Sen stuns in a blush pink satin silk dress with a criss-cross open back that adds a hot dose of allure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram
Alia Bhatt
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt
turns up the shine in a silver sequinned dress with a fully open back, held together by delicate straps and paired with a white faux fur stole. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Sreeleela
IMAGE: Sreeleela
proves backless is the easiest way to modernise ethnic wear; she wears an anarkali
featuring an oval-shaped open back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar
pairs a metallic silver sari with a floral blouse featuring a strappy open back. Classic meets statement with ease. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Farrhana Bhatt
IMAGE: Farrhana Bhatt keeps it sleek in a chocolate brown halter dress with a fully open back that does all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram
Krithi Shetty
IMAGE: Krithi Shetty styles a green cotton sari with a yellow backless blouse featuring knotted straps. So eye-catching! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram
Shalini Pandey
IMAGE: Shalini Pandey wears a white halter mini dress with an open back that needs no jewellery or extra styling to stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram