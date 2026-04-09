Ready To Go Bold And Backless? Yes, Say Farrhana, Sreeleela...

There’s something about a backless outfit that just hits different. It’s subtle, a little unexpected and instantly adds drama.

From saris to sleek dresses, this trend proves that sometimes, the best detail is the one that is missing.

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen stuns in a blush pink satin silk dress with a criss-cross open back that adds a hot dose of allure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turns up the shine in a silver sequinned dress with a fully open back, held together by delicate straps and paired with a white faux fur stole. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE:turns up the shine in a silver sequinned dress with a fully open back, held together by delicate straps and paired with a white faux fur stole.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela proves backless is the easiest way to modernise ethnic wear; she wears an anarkali featuring an oval-shaped open back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram IMAGE:proves backless is the easiest way to modernise ethnic wear; she wears an anarkali featuring an oval-shaped open back.

Bhumi Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar pairs a metallic silver sari with a floral blouse featuring a strappy open back. Classic meets statement with ease.

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Farrhana Bhatt keeps it sleek in a chocolate brown halter dress with a fully open back that does all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty styles a green cotton sari with a yellow backless blouse featuring knotted straps. So eye-catching! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Shalini Pandey