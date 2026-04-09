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Home  » Get Ahead » Ready To Go Bold And Backless? Yes, Say Farrhana, Sreeleela...

Ready To Go Bold And Backless? Yes, Say Farrhana, Sreeleela...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 10:45 IST

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There’s something about a backless outfit that just hits different. It’s subtle, a little unexpected and instantly adds drama.

From saris to sleek dresses, this trend proves that sometimes, the best detail is the one that is missing. 

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen stuns in a blush pink satin silk dress with a criss-cross open back that adds a hot dose of allure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt turns up the shine in a silver sequinned dress with a fully open back, held together by delicate straps and paired with a white faux fur stole. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela proves backless is the easiest way to modernise ethnic wear; she wears an anarkali featuring an oval-shaped open back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar pairs a metallic silver sari with a floral blouse featuring a strappy open back. Classic meets statement with ease. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Farrhana Bhatt keeps it sleek in a chocolate brown halter dress with a fully open back that does all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram

 

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty styles a green cotton sari with a yellow backless blouse featuring knotted straps. So eye-catching! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey wears a white halter mini dress with an open back that needs no jewellery or extra styling to stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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