7 Life Lessons From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows that even superheroes need friends, healthy outlets for their emotions and the courage to learn from their mistakes.

IMAGE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Key Points Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed over a billion dollars globally, becoming Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film to achieve this milestone.

The movie highlights the importance of human connection, showing how Peter Parker's isolation leads to depression and how reconnecting with friends is crucial.

It underscores that violence is not a solution for grief, as seen through the struggles of Jean Grey and Frank Castle.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal are on a roll at the box office, with two of their movies, The Odyssey (2026) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), minting in millions.

Speaking of the new Spider-Man movie, the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial has already crossed a billion dollars at the global box office. This would be the third Tom Holland-centred Spider-Man movie to do so, after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The movie has also received good reviews from critics, who believe Marvel is seeing a resurgence after suffering a slump thanks to some underwhelming box office efforts.

Plot-wise, particular praise has gone to the movie's handling of Peter Parker as a character, his isolation and how it affects him both mentally and physically. There is also the track of the movie's antagonist, who also operates in isolation, something that almost costs her freedom and her life. And they are not the only ones who suffer from the same problem.

Sreeju Sudhakaran picks out seven life lessons that you can learn from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There will be SPOILERS ahead, so read with caution if you haven't watched the movie yet.

1. Tech can't replace people

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Peter Parker in Brand New Day and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) are both victims of immersing themselves so much in work that their personal lives become non-existent. Except Arjun does it out of ambition, not realising how it is affecting his relationship and turning him into a bore.

Peter Parker, on the other hand, has chosen this life on his own to protect the people he loves. As Spider-Man, he goes around throwing quips at criminals and talking to professional contacts but he is no longer the very friendly Spider-Man who used to talk to hot dog vendors, as seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Even though he is friendly with Detective Jean DeWolff, their relationship is cordial but never personal. He doesn't know her kids' names and ignores her advice not to overwhelm himself with work.

As Peter Parker, most of his conversations are with his virtual assistant, EV. The Parker we met in the past worked with his best friend, his girlfriend knew who he was and even his aunt was in on his secret. Not to mention, Tony Stark, his mentor and benefactor, who also knew his secret identity.

Without friends, he is just lonely and depressed and that changes him from within. If MJ hadn't recognised the pain within Parker and called him to her flat to meet Ned, things wouldn't have turned out the way they did. So yeah, keep your friends close, even if you need that 'alone' time.

With great powers, you also need great friends to rein you in.

2. Isolation only makes grief worse

IMAGE: Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Peter Parker is not the only person in the movie who is suffering from grief. Jean Grey and Frank Castle are too.

We have already seen the excesses of violence Castle gets himself into in his quest for vengeance and how working in that friendless, lonely state has severely affected his psyche in the Netflix and Disney+ shows.

There comes a point when we don't know who his actual enemies are and who he is punishing. Jean Grey, meanwhile, is seen putting innocent civilians in mortal peril just so she can find her sister. With no one to advise her, she makes some grave mistakes, like trying to possess Bruce Banner and accidentally triggering the return of the Hulk.

If only she had reached out to Spider-Man instead of taunting him and putting the city under siege, perhaps she could have found the answer earlier. Not that it would have changed anything. But at least she might have realised the gravity of her actions and not forced Spider-Man to create something as horrific as the Universal Inhibitor.

Even the Punisher, in trying to work alone, commits a huge mistake when he almost kills Spider-Man with a bullet meant for Jean Grey, which in itself was a dangerous idea considering she was just a teenager. Eventually, both characters collaborate to save Peter's life, finally realising that wanton violence and harm cannot be the solution to their own emotional crises.

3. Small details can hold the biggest answers

IMAGE: Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Throughout the film, Jean Grey believes that V-Max is the key to finding out where her sister is. It was something her sister told her when she connected with her telepathically while in captivity.

The trouble is, no one seems to have heard of it before, not even the devious Bill Metzger, the head of Damage Control, who had captured her sister.

However, when we finally find out what V-Max is, it turns out to be something small, yet significant. A peeled-off brand label on the ventilation system, 'V-Max' was the last thing Jean Grey's sister saw before dying. In the end, it wasn't anything majorly groundbreaking, just a trivial detail with a much deeper meaning.

I was reminded of the 'Rosebud' MacGuffin in Orson Welles' classic Citizen Kane (1941), the protagonist's last word before he passes away, which sends the people around him into a frenzy.

Only for us to realise very late that it is the name of his childhood sled, reminding him of a time of innocence before he became an opportunistic capitalist.

Sometimes, the small details can reveal much more than we think; they have the power to change our lives and should not be ignored.

4. The importance of consent

IMAGE: Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There are people who have watched Obsession (2026) and are still clueless about what Bear (Michael Johnston) did to deserve the criticism for being a toxic boyfriend, even if whatever happened was just the worst.

Sure, you cannot blame him for expecting a party trick to actually work and grant him a wish where his crush falls obsessively in love with him. The sin he commits is continuing the relationship when he knows that Nikki (Inde Navarrette) isn't in the right state of mind to be in one, basically taking advantage of her emotional condition.

On the other hand, even though he wasn't in the wrong since he was manipulated into kissing a possessed MJ by Jean Grey, Peter Parker still comes across as a gentleman and tells her about the kiss, just to ensure she knows what happened.

MJ doesn't remember the moment but I believe even she is impressed by his honesty because it shows that he isn't taking advantage of her. It also proves rewarding for him, since her mention of not remembering the moment is his hint that Bill Metzger was lying to him about Jean Grey temporarily possessing him.

We also have to mention Peter Parker's admirable stance of respecting the fact that his ex is no longer in love with him and not overwhelming her with his feelings. It is cool to be that good guy, even if some of our Indian movies say otherwise.

5. Learn not to trust people blindly

IMAGE: Tramell Tillman in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It's okay to be around people and have friends, but do not trust people blindly, particularly those who may have malicious intentions and whose backgrounds you don't really know.

Unfortunately, Peter Parker keeps making this mistake -- he's actually three times across four films. He trusted Mysterio enough to give him Tony Stark's EDITH glasses, only to end up in an even bigger mess that exposed his identity and left him facing allegations of being a murderer.

He trusted Norman Osborn without realising the hold Green Goblin had over him; the result was a dead aunt and Peter having to use a spell to make everyone forget who he is.

And then, in the new movie, he trusts someone in a powerful position whom he has seen using weapons, technology and even villains as suppressive measures while also belonging to a department that troubled him a lot a few years ago.

Sure, Parker didn't know that Metzger was capturing and torturing mutants, but how many times will it take for him to realise that he keeps getting played by clearly untrustworthy people?

6. Embrace your flaws, not just your strengths

IMAGE: Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There is a scene where Peter Parker goes to meet Bruce Banner to understand how Bruce's inhibitor works so that he can suppress the growing arachnid traits within him.

Bruce has just one question for him: How does Peter know which emotions need to be suppressed? What if they are something that needs to be expressed?

It is ironic that Banner says this, considering he is doing all he can to suppress the 'Other Guy'. But he does raise an important question.

None of us remains the same person we were 10 years ago. There are changes within us, physically, mentally and emotionally, that shape us into someone different from who we used to be.

Bottling up our emotions for the sake of being the nice guy (or the bad guy) is hardly healthy when there is no outlet for them.

It doesn't mean you go 'Hulk Smash' on people but every trait of your personality, even the flawed ones, makes you who you are. You need to work through them as a whole, finding creative and healthy ways to express those emotions and traits to become a better-functioning person.

It is something Peter Parker eventually learns in the climax: He needs to embrace both the 'Spider' and the 'Man' to become the hero he wants to be.

7. Rinse. Rise. Reset

IMAGE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This one's from Marvel themselves.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which peaked with Avengers: Endgame (2019), was so confident that it over-expanded into too many projects, even venturing onto the small screen. It expected fans to follow along, except they began to realise that with great expansion comes a great loss of quality in the content.

Even though it delivered hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023), there were also some major disappointments, both critically and at the box office.

The Marvels (2023) became the franchise's first financial failure, while big movies like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Eternals (2021) disappointed fans.

Even when Thunderbolts (2025) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) earned better reviews, they didn't translate into record-breaking business.

But instead of trudging along with its failures, Marvel paused and recalibrated its strategy. It postponed the releases of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday (2026) so that more care could be given to improving the quality of these films.

It resulted in the biggest gap between Marvel films since 2008's Iron Man, with a year's gap between The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

But what we got was a film that may not be a perfect redemption, but it certainly showed a studio willing to heed criticism and work towards change. More importantly, it realised that it could no longer afford to be complacent.

The reward? Another Marvel movie hitting the billion dollar jackpot at the box office while also revitalising the fans' love for the franchise.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff