Sai Loves To Switch It Up

There’s nothing predictable about Sai Tamhankar’s style. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the Matka King actress switches it up with something bolder, edgier and completely unexpected.

From experimental drapes to statement textures, she doesn’t just follow trends; she plays with them and makes them her own.

animal print can be both bold and elegant. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram IMAGE: Sai’s leopard print satin silk sari paired with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a peekaboo detail provescan be both bold and elegant.

rocks menswear in a white blazer but adds a soft, feminine twist with a white scarf styled like a hood. Unexpected, but it works. IMAGE: She casuallyin a white blazer but adds a soft, feminine twist with a white scarf styled like a hood. Unexpected, but it works.

IMAGE: Sai’s white sari with a gold border gets a high-fashion upgrade with a full-sleeve glove blouse that extends all the way to the tips of her fingers.

IMAGE: A paisley corset blouse paired with a draped lungi-style pink skirt makes for a look that’s anything but basic.

IMAGE: Sai’s black sari draped over a 3D black-and-white floral halter blouse brings in depth, drama and serious fashion energy.

IMAGE: A blue Indo-western co-ord set becomes unforgettable thanks to a massive multicoloured oxidised choker that steals the spotlight.

IMAGE: Sai’s animal print dress with a black lace border and half leather gloves mixes textures effortlessly, creating a look that’s you can't ignore.