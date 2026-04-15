Sanya Malhotra Doesn't Like To Be...

When it comes to Sanya Malhotra, the one thing she doesn’t like is being predictable. The Toaster actress’ style is quirky, experimental and always comes with a twist you didn’t see coming.

Whether it’s reimagining a sari or giving western fits a desi spin, every look feels like something only she could pull off. And that’s exactly what makes her Instagram so fun to stalk!

coquette-core were a sari, it would be this pink checked one that feels like summer wrapped in fabric. Sanya adds her signature touch with oxidised jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram IMAGE: Ifwere a sari, it would be this pink checked one that feels like summer wrapped in fabric. Sanya adds her signature touch with oxidised jewellery.

IMAGE: A crisp white shirt and jeans but the denims from the brand, Two Extra Lives, steal the show with a quirky photo print of two elderly women.

polka dot sari with a bralette blouse and an attached cape gives Sanya two pallus. It is fun, flirty and anything but basic. IMAGE: A butter yellowsari with a bralette blouse and an attached cape gives Sanya two pallus. It is fun, flirty and anything but basic.

IMAGE: She wears a traditional grey sari in the most un-traditional way, like a skirt, with the pallu draped from behind like a dupatta and a shiny gold blouse.

IMAGE: Sanya adds dashes of drama with super long oxidised earrings and a gold ear pin.

IMAGE: A loosely draped white sari paired with a backless halter blouse, elevated with a silver haathphool and ear cuffs that wrap the entire ear.

IMAGE: Can boardroom wear turn into fusion wear? Sanya says hold my toaster (pun intended) in a pinstriped grey coord featuring an asymmetrical cropped shirt and a lungi-style skirt.

IMAGE: A strapless silver dress gets a desi spin with a silk dupatta, proving she can make even the most western look feel rooted.