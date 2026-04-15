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Sanya Malhotra Doesn't Like To Be...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 08:40 IST

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When it comes to Sanya Malhotra, the one thing she doesn’t like is being predictable. The Toaster actress’ style is quirky, experimental and always comes with a twist you didn’t see coming.

Whether it’s reimagining a sari or giving western fits a desi spin, every look feels like something only she could pull off. And that’s exactly what makes her Instagram so fun to stalk!

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: If coquette-core were a sari, it would be this pink checked one that feels like summer wrapped in fabric. Sanya adds her signature touch with oxidised jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: A crisp white shirt and jeans but the denims from the brand, Two Extra Lives, steal the show with a quirky photo print of two elderly women.

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: A butter yellow polka dot sari with a bralette blouse and an attached cape gives Sanya two pallus. It is fun, flirty and anything but basic.

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: She wears a traditional grey sari in the most un-traditional way, like a skirt, with the pallu draped from behind like a dupatta and a shiny gold blouse.

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya adds dashes of drama with super long oxidised earrings and a gold ear pin.

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: A loosely draped white sari paired with a backless halter blouse, elevated with a silver haathphool and ear cuffs that wrap the entire ear.

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Can boardroom wear turn into fusion wear? Sanya says hold my toaster (pun intended) in a pinstriped grey coord featuring an asymmetrical cropped shirt and a lungi-style skirt.

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: A strapless silver dress gets a desi spin with a silk dupatta, proving she can make even the most western look feel rooted.

REDIFF STYLE

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