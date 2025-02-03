HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shanaya, Tamannaah, Rakul Love This Cosy Trend

By SHRISTI SAHOO
February 03, 2025 13:26 IST

Crochet, which has seen a recent surge in popularity, has become an integral part of the cottagecore aesthetic. One of the key reasons is that it aligns with the slow fashion movement which prioritises quality over quantity.

It is sustainable, enabling people to make mindful choices by opting for eco-friendly materials and ethical practices that reduce waste and promote a more conscious lifestyle.

Here is how Bollywood celebs have embraced this trend:

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia paints a pretty picture with her floral crochet ensemble, layered with a crisp white shirt and a frangipani flower in her hair. After all, who doesn't want to channel a tropical goddess? Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor gives us serious dreamy vibes in her white crochet dress. And that pink lip gloss is perfect for stealing hearts. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila knows how to flatter those curves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna Panday steps out of a fairy tale. With her whimsical eyeshadow and adorable fairy wings, she’s ready to sprinkle some magic in the fashion world. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F serves major summer vibes in pastel green coords adorned with chic cowrie shell details. It's boho bliss! Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria is giving traditional a trendy twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Singh rocks the white-on-white look with denim shorts and a crochet crop top -- simple, sassy and oh-so-cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur keeps it casual and cute with her chic white crochet top, perfect for brunching and lounging in style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor pairs her crochet crop top with floral printed coords and those whispering willow earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

SHRISTI SAHOO
