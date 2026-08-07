National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Indian Handloom Fabrics

India's handloom heritage is not just about beautiful saris. That's not even half the story.

Our nation's skilled artisans spend days, sometimes weeks and months, weaving everything from gorgeous shawls to fantastic rugs, as well as saris, using techniques passed down from father to son, mother to daughter over centuries.

The handloom sector supports the livelihoods of more than 3.5 million people and operates over 2.8 million traditional looms -- women make up nearly 73 per cent of the workforce.

On National Handloom Day, let's celebrate India's looms and the fabric they make.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PRITAMDUTTA20/Wikimedia Commons

West Bengal: Baluchari

Woven from rich tussar silk in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Bishnupur weaving centres, these elegant saris are celebrated for their artistic borders and pallus featuring scenes inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy kosala_official/Instagram

Chhattisgarh: Kosa Silk

This distinctive variety of tussar silk fabric is crafted from wild silk produced by silkworms that feed on sal and arjun foliage.

The fabric is valued for its remarkable resilience and understated sheen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swapnil.Karambelkar/Wikimedia Commons

Gujarat: Bandhani

Handcrafted by Gujarat's Khatri artisans, this vibrant tie-dye textile is recognised for its striking shades and intricate patterns formed by tiny contrasting dots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

Assam: Muga Silk

Prized for its natural honey-gold hue, Muga silk is renowned for its exceptional strength and elegant finish. Its distinctive shine becomes richer over time, even after repeated washing.

This treasured fabric is traditionally used to create the elegant mekhela chador, the iconic attire of Assamese women.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incredible India

Madhya Pradesh: Chanderi

Boasting feather-light feel and delicate transparency, Chanderi has earned the nickname 'woven air'.

With roots stretching back centuries, the timeless textile is crafted either from pure silk, pure cotton, as well as beautiful silk-cotton blends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Maharashtra: Paithani

Once favoured by Maratha royalty, Paithani is an exquisite handwoven silk sari so special for its richly decorated pallu, often adorned with elegant peacocks, parrots and intricate floral motifs.