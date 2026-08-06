A Neighbour Like No Other And Her Chole Recipe

Chole was never a traditional dish in our home. My grandmother in Madhya Pradesh did not make it. Probably because its origins were really from Punjab. And it didn't feature on the ghar ka menus.



But on arrival in India -- pretty early on -- I was introduced to it.

Because who can live in India, even for a few days, and not eat the so-scrumptious Chole Bhatura??!



When in Delhi, we would to head to a relatively clean and cheap restaurant called Mahavir in the outer whorls of C block in Connaught Place, to eat ek-dum phula hua balloon-jaisa bhatura with spicy channa. I doubt the eatery still exists. But what stuff they made!



In Mumbai, the only place I religiously and faithfully get Channa Bhatura -- where it is hands down the best -- at is Cream Centre on Marine Drive. The pickled onions and carrot achaar they serve with it is just d-e-a-d-l-y and I can't imagine eating Channa Bhatura without it



I have never attempted to make this combo at home because sometimes you just know your cooking skills are never going to match up with what you get in a restaurant.



But I do make Chole. My husband loves his lentils and pulses and Chole has to made every once in a way.

I have experimented with many ways to cook it but I far prefer how my former Colaba neighbour makes it -- Dr Sushma Malik, professor and head pediatrician at the B Y L Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai, who after retirement works for SNEHA and received in 2024 the Dhaatri lifetime achievement award for her work in promoting breastfeeeding.

Her version was not a very spicy or oily and went down just perfectly with fresh hot puris that she served straight from the kadhai.



She would invariably cook it for various celebratory dos and pujas they had. I looked forward to going over and having it and her excellent Dahi Baras.





IMAGE: Dr Sushma Malik with Cillian Daniel Norton. All photographs: Zelda Pande for Rediff

They were truly wonderful neighbours, always ready to send food over or assist in every imaginable way possible. My elder daughter, as a toddler, was a regular fixture at their home, often eating a meal and returning.

I will not forget how supportive she was when my father died or how vital her help was when a colleague of mine planned to adopt a baby. Equally unforgettable was the courage and quick presence of mind with which she evacuated the building opposite ours when there was a chemical gas leak in an under renovation flat that claimed the life of a worker.



Dr Malik's food always held back on the spices but was never bland. Because her dishes didn't over do the masalas the true flavour of the food emerged. And so many dishes were so yummy.

Hers was a household, unlike so many today, where food was always made from scratch, even though she was a busy doctor with multiple responsibilities. I was invariably knocking, like a beggar, on her door for dahi joran when mine went sour or too frothy or asking for a few mirchis or mustard seeds (in the days before Swiggy and Zepto) when our supply suddenly ran out.



Here is her perfect recipe that uses a little imli and small quantities of spices. Have it with puris, parathas or chaval. Or bhaturas.

Mrs Malik's Chole

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup kabuli channa or chickpeas, uncooked, soaked overnight

1 tbsp oil

8-10 pods garlic, mashed or minced

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 lime-sized ball imli, soaked, paste extracted

1-2 bari elaichi or black cardamom

½-inch piece ginger, grated

½ tsp hing or asefoetida

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp saunth or dried ginger powder

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

2 tsp Everest or MTR chole masala powder, optional

Water

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, optional

Method