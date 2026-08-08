8 Heroes Of The Quit India Movement

On August 8, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave India a simple but powerful call: 'Do or Die'.
What followed was the Quit India Movement, one of the largest mass uprisings against British rule.
He gave this call while making a speech from the Gowalia Tank Maidan (now called August Kranti Maidan) in Bombay after the failure of the Cripps Mission and Britain's act of having India enter World War II, without consulting Indians.
It was a movement that got Viceroy Linlithgow very worried and he said it was 'by far the most serious rebellion since 1857' and within an hour of the speech he quickly acted arresting tens of thouands of leaders all over India.
Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi was the architect of the Quit India Movement that urged Indians to secure freedom from British rule and asked for 'an orderly British withdrawal from India'. He ended the speech with: 'I have pledged the Congress and the Congress will do or die'.
Although he was arrested within hours, his message ignited one of the biggest mass movements in India's struggle for independence. Read his entire speech here. And listen to it here (external links).
Aruna Asaf Ali
Aruna Asaf Ali emerged as one of the most fearless faces of the Quit India Movement after raising the Congress flag at Gowalia Tank Maidan on August 9, 1942.
Jayaprakash Narayan
JP became one of the most prominent underground leaders of the Quit India Movement after making a daring escape from Hazaribagh Central Jail.
JP organised resistance groups, including the Azad Dasta, and continued the fight against British rule.
Ram Manohar Lohia
Lohia played a crucial role in the underground movement.
He used secret radio broadcasts to inspire people, coordinated resistance activities and endured imprisonment and torture for his unwavering commitment to India's freedom.
Usha Mehta
At just 22, Usha Mehta set up the Secret Congress Radio, which broadcast uncensored news and messages from underground leaders.
Vallabhbhai Patel
The Iron Man of India vigorously backed the Quit India Movement and urged Indians to unite against colonial rule.
Arrested soon after, he spent nearly three years in prison alongside other Congress leaders.
Abul Kalam Azad
As president of the Indian National Congress, Maulana Azad played a key role in endorsing the Quit India resolution. He was arrested on August 9, 1942 and remained imprisoned for almost three years.
Yusuf Meherally
Freedom fighter and socialist Yusuf Meherally is widely credited with coining the slogan Quit India before the movement was launched.