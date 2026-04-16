Priya Banerjee Patil Is Sweet 'n' Spicy!

As Priya Banerjee Patil turns 34, it’s the perfect time to revisit a wardrobe that swings effortlessly between soft and sultry.

The Canadian actor, known for her work across Hindi and Telugu films like 3 Dev and Asura, now married to Prateik Patil (formerly Babbar), doesn’t stick to one lane.

One moment she’s serving sweet elegance, the next she’s turning up the heat with extra spice. Safe to say, her glam book is anything but predictable.

IMAGE: In an Indo-western black look featuring a floral-embroidered full-sleeved blouse and a draped skirt, Priya brings together tradition and drama in the best way. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee Patil/Instagram

bikini model who is effortless, confident and completely owns the moment. IMAGE: She turns up the heat in a lacy purple bra paired with unbuttoned denims, looking like awho is effortless, confident and completely owns the moment.

IMAGE: Priya opts for a look that's both minimal and seriously striking in a chocolate brown slip dress that fits like a glove, styled with nothing but a mocha lip.

kanautis. IMAGE: She gives a plain red lehenga a grand upgrade with heavy kundan jewellery that includes a maangtikka, jhumkas and

IMAGE: Priya proves that she’s not afraid to take any risks as she poses in a black lingerie set layered with a barely buttoned white shirt.

IMAGE: Her black faux leather strapless jumpsuit paired with glossy heels makes for a look that’s sharp, structured and full of attitude.

IMAGE: Yet another take on black lingerie, this time layered with a sheer cover-up dress and a bold purple lip.