Indo-West Is New Chic For Sanya, Ananya

When East meets West -- sparks fly and silhouettes slay!

Indo-Western fusion wear isn't just a fashion trend -- it's a sartorial symphony of tradition and twist. In 2025, this hybrid style is hotter than ever, merging desi drama with global sass.

Think dhoti pants with crop blazers, lehenga skirts with sneakers, or kurtas paired with bold belts. These celebs are showing us how to blur borders -- and still stay fierce. Here's how to fuse fashion, the stylish way.

IMAGE: Sari, but make it futuristic -- this metallic look sported by Devangi Nishar Parekh is tradition with a side of bold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devangi Nishar Parekh/Instagram

IMAGE: Bebo's got the fusion fever just right -- the perfect power pose in a peachy pleated gown and jacquard cover-up. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: From runway to reality -- an artsy blazer, matching bangles, and desi jewellery never looked this fierce.

Sanya Malhotra's ornaments are an ode to the South Indian chandra billai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Monochrome magic meets a bejewelled structured blouse -- we're here for the minimal max-out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

IMAGE: Who says you can't do blazers with your Patiala pants? Not Sonam Kapoor. Kudos to sister-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor for these edgy, ultra-mod avatars. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's showstopping look by Anamika Khanna blends oxidised silver swag, power dressing, and star power -- all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram