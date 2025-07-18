HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Indo-West Is New Chic For Sanya, Ananya

Indo-West Is New Chic For Sanya, Ananya

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 09:29 IST

x

When East meets West -- sparks fly and silhouettes slay!

Indo-Western fusion wear isn't just a fashion trend -- it's a sartorial symphony of tradition and twist. In 2025, this hybrid style is hotter than ever, merging desi drama with global sass.

Think dhoti pants with crop blazers, lehenga skirts with sneakers, or kurtas paired with bold belts. These celebs are showing us how to blur borders -- and still stay fierce. Here's how to fuse fashion, the stylish way.

Devangi Nishar Parekh

IMAGE: Sari, but make it futuristic -- this metallic look sported by Devangi Nishar Parekh is tradition with a side of bold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devangi Nishar Parekh/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Bebo's got the fusion fever just right -- the perfect power pose in a peachy pleated gown and jacquard cover-up. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: From runway to reality -- an artsy blazer, matching bangles, and desi jewellery never looked this fierce.
Sanya Malhotra's ornaments are an ode to the South Indian chandra billai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Monochrome magic meets a bejewelled structured blouse -- we're here for the minimal max-out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Who says you can't do blazers with your Patiala pants? Not Sonam Kapoor. Kudos to sister-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor for these edgy, ultra-mod avatars. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's showstopping look by Anamika Khanna blends oxidised silver swag, power dressing, and star power -- all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: When in doubt, corset it out -- Rashmika Mandanna's black avant-garde sari gown by Amit Aggarwal is peak power play. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Neena Or Janhvi: Who Served Style Ace?
Neena Or Janhvi: Who Served Style Ace?
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India
Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 2

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

webstory image 3

10 Heartbreak Stories

VIDEOS

'Bihar will see new CM', PK's big claim ahead Bihar assembly polls4:09

'Bihar will see new CM', PK's big claim ahead Bihar...

Israeli man seeks custody of daughters found living in K'taka cave4:28

Israeli man seeks custody of daughters found living in...

Param Sundari Alert: Mrunal sets hearts racing!2:10

Param Sundari Alert: Mrunal sets hearts racing!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD