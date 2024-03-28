News
Red Hot! The Girl Who's Stealing Hearts

By REDIFF STYLE
March 28, 2024 12:31 IST
The Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 was a night to remember as celebs glittered on the ramp in their stunning outfits, offering a masterclass in evening wear.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday -- who looks lovely in a sari too -- opted for a chic, sophisticated blazer set that was the perfect blend of edgy and cool.
IMAGE: Miss Supranational India 2024 Sonal Kukreja raised the temperature in ruche and sheer.
IMAGE: Close on Disha's heels was Shraddha Kapoor, who dressed her svelte figure in a white tube dress.

 

IMAGE: Bobby Deol was a sight to behold in sharara pants.

 

IMAGE: To-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal brought some shine, shimmer and glitter to the event. Was there a hint of the peacock there?
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor's dhoti pant set was undeniably cool.

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala, in a glittery, sequinned skirt, looked absolutely divine. 

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone worked the metallic trend in a gleaming gown.

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar showed off his experimental side.

 

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, dapper as usual.

 

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin flaunted her love for cutouts.
IMAGE: Tisca Chopra's smile is as naughty as her...

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur goes in for a new look.

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal decides to be princess for a day.

