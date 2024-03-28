Red Hot! The Girl Who's Stealing Hearts

The Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 was a night to remember as celebs glittered on the ramp in their stunning outfits, offering a masterclass in evening wear.



Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar IMAGE: Ananya Panday -- who looks lovely in a sari too -- opted for a chic, sophisticated blazer set that was the perfect blend of edgy and cool.



IMAGE: Miss Supranational India 2024 Sonal Kukreja raised the temperature in ruche and sheer. The beauty queen had some interesting tips to share on how to stay gorgeous. If you have not seen them yet, click here

IMAGE: Disha Patani looked like a dream in a white off-the-shoulder corset and tulle gown. But the gorgeous looking actor has other aces up her sleeve too

IMAGE: Close on Disha's heels was Shraddha Kapoor, who dressed her svelte figure in a white tube dress.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol was a sight to behold in sharara pants.



IMAGE: To-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal brought some shine, shimmer and glitter to the event. Was there a hint of the peacock there? BTW, here's another cute appearance they made recently.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor 's dhoti pant set was undeniably cool.

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala, in a glittery, sequinned skirt, looked absolutely divine.

IMAGE: Sunny Leone worked the metallic trend in a gleaming gown.

IMAGE: Karan Johar showed off his experimental side.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, dapper as usual.

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra's smile is as naughty as her...

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur goes in for a new look.

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal decides to be princess for a day.