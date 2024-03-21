How To Stay Gorgeous: Tips From Miss Diva Supranational Sonal Kukreja

Ever wondered how Indian supermodels have such gorgeous skin and hair even without make-up?

When Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap met Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, it was sweltering hot. But the beauty queen knew how to keep herself cool.

The talented Sonal, who is all excited to represent India at the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant scheduled to take place in Poland this year, talked about the importance of daily grooming while detailing her simple but effective skincare regime.

She also recommended some important tips for young girls and women.

IMAGE: Sonal Kukreja will be representing India at the Miss Supranational 2024 to be held in Poland in July 2024. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonal Kukreja/Instagram

Does the hot summer bother you as a model? What are your childhood memories of summer?

My early memories of summer are of being at home with my family.

The air conditioner is on. Watching TV... being at home sounds like summer to me.

What I also enjoy is summer's warmth, which reminds me of my family and everything that makes me happy.

How would you prefer to dress up in the summer?

I love outfits that are summery.

I love to explore fashion and have fun with it. It's definitely a lot of fun (to dress up) during summer.

My summer style is easy-breezy. I love skirts, cropped tops, shorts. I love wearing clothes that show my body and accentuate it.

Your ideal summer makeup would be...

My mantra is to keep it light. Dewy has to be the way to go.

I use base products. I love a good blush, but not too much of it. And mascara.

Do you have a summer ritual for your skin and hair?

Hydration is number one. (It's important to) Get your water intake.

I believe in skincare.

There are hydraters for skin. Carry a hydrating mask for your face. Some simple products like rose water and aloe vera are holy grails.

What is your favourite summer food?

Summer is all about fruits.

When you asked me that, I could imagine myself sipping on fresh juice on a beach -- orange, pineapple, watermelon...

IMAGE: Flaunting her curves with confidence.

Would you recommend any DIY face masks for summer?

You can try a mix of yogurt, honey, a little bit of turmeric and some lemon juice. Your skin is going to thank you for it.

But make sure you don't overdo it.

How can one take care of one's hair during the summer?

Hydrating masks really help!

Use a good leave-in conditioner because your hair is going to be really dry. And it's really hot out there.

Always use a heat protector before you style your hair. Even if you have dry hair, you can add a constructor; that will work like magic.