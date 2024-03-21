News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How To Stay Gorgeous: Tips From Miss Diva Supranational Sonal Kukreja

How To Stay Gorgeous: Tips From Miss Diva Supranational Sonal Kukreja

By MAYUR SANAP
March 21, 2024 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ever wondered how Indian supermodels have such gorgeous skin and hair even without make-up?

When Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap met Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, it was sweltering hot. But the beauty queen knew how to keep herself cool.

The talented Sonal, who is all excited to represent India at the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant scheduled to take place in Poland this year, talked about the importance of daily grooming while detailing her simple but effective skincare regime.

She also recommended some important tips for young girls and women.

Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja

IMAGE: Sonal Kukreja will be representing India at the Miss Supranational 2024 to be held in Poland in July 2024. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonal Kukreja/Instagram

Does the hot summer bother you as a model? What are your childhood memories of summer?

My early memories of summer are of being at home with my family.

The air conditioner is on. Watching TV... being at home sounds like summer to me.

What I also enjoy is summer's warmth, which reminds me of my family and everything that makes me happy.

How would you prefer to dress up in the summer?

I love outfits that are summery.

I love to explore fashion and have fun with it. It's definitely a lot of fun (to dress up) during summer.

My summer style is easy-breezy. I love skirts, cropped tops, shorts. I love wearing clothes that show my body and accentuate it.

Your ideal summer makeup would be...

My mantra is to keep it light. Dewy has to be the way to go.

I use base products. I love a good blush, but not too much of it. And mascara. 

Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja

IMAGE: Making her presence felt at the Miss World 2024 grand finale in Mumbai on March 9.

Do you have a summer ritual for your skin and hair?

Hydration is number one. (It's important to) Get your water intake.

I believe in skincare.

There are hydraters for skin. Carry a hydrating mask for your face. Some simple products like rose water and aloe vera are holy grails. 

What is your favourite summer food?

Summer is all about fruits.

When you asked me that, I could imagine myself sipping on fresh juice on a beach -- orange, pineapple, watermelon...

Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja

IMAGE: Flaunting her curves with confidence.

Would you recommend any DIY face masks for summer?

You can try a mix of yogurt, honey, a little bit of turmeric and some lemon juice. Your skin is going to thank you for it.

But make sure you don't overdo it.

How can one take care of one's hair during the summer?

Hydrating masks really help!

Use a good leave-in conditioner because your hair is going to be really dry. And it's really hot out there.

Always use a heat protector before you style your hair. Even if you have dry hair, you can add a constructor; that will work like magic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!
When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!
The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week
The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week
Lehengas Without Dupattas, Fitted Corsets....
Lehengas Without Dupattas, Fitted Corsets....
Modi 'financially crippling' Congress, alleges Sonia
Modi 'financially crippling' Congress, alleges Sonia
'All the banter & fun have started with Pant's return'
'All the banter & fun have started with Pant's return'
Will create chaos: SC refuses to stay EC appointment
Will create chaos: SC refuses to stay EC appointment
Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update
Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update

More like this

Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow

Super Toned Kriti Is Simply Wow

In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.

In Pix: Backstage Magic. Raw. Unfiltered Emotions.

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances