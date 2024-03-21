Adorable! What Kalki's Daughter Thinks About Her Mum

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin has cracked the secret to living life to the fullest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki/Instagram

'Is this your profession?'

'Are you a princess?'

Kalki Koechlin's curious and cute four-year-old daughter is puzzled but can't stop admiring her mum's different avatars.

Be it on the ramp, in front of the camera or off it, you can trust Kalki Koechlin to impress everyone with her impeccable style.

The 40-year-stunner recently sashayed down the ramp at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week for Designer Isha Dhingra of Aikeyah.

Describing her style as "very eclectic", Kalki explains how her fashion choices rely on her mood.

"Sometimes I want to wear something simple, like linen, with no jewellery. And other times, I want to be like gypsy bohemian traveller person," she laughs.

IMAGE: Kalki wore a beautiful black printed sari from the label Shanti Banaras for Critics Choice Awards 2024.

What would the free-spirited Kalki wear when she is on holiday?

"Sarongs!" she grins.

Watch her talk about her love for fashion on and off the red carpet:

Interview: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Actor. Mother. Producer.

How does Kalki juggle these roles and responsibilities with such ease?

The fact, she says, is that she does not.

Her advice to women, especially working women, is simple:

"Ask for help. Ask your family, your friends or (seek help from) a therapist. You are not supposed to handle everything on your own."

Watch Kalki's inspiring words on how you can have a fulfilling life and career: