Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles

Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
March 28, 2024 11:07 IST
There's something magical about the sari. 

At first, it just looks like six yards of cloth, even if it is exquisitely designed, woven, studded, sequinned, embroidered or embellished.

But when these six yards are draped around a woman, something enchanting happens.

It becomes a sari, a garment so versatile that it can be worn for any occasion, in styles that lend themselves to amazing levels of creativity.

It could be a light mulmul or cotton sari that helps you beat the summer's heat.

Or a tissue sari in metallic shades that need no other reason to stand out. 

Sequinned numbers that encourage you to party.

Elegant organza and chiffon drapes that are perfect for an evening soiree.

IMAGE: The charm of a flowing sari is unparalleled. Like Ananya Panday, pair it with white roses tucked into your hair and that 100 watt smile. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Give heavy brocade, silk and zari saris a miss. Instead, embrace an easy-breezy number like Malavika Mohanan. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani's chocolate brown drape is just what you need to navigate the heat and shine under the spotlight. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande in a refreshing shade of pista is sure to melt hearts. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surbhi Chandna knows how to brighten your day.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Want to know what kind of sari to wear for a party? Look no further than Karisma Kapoor. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Let summer offer you the perfect excuse to flaunt a tie-dye sari like Alia Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
