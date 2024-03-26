News
Brides, Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Brides, Rakul Has Some Advice For You

By MAYUR SANAP, AFSAR DAYATAR
March 26, 2024 13:30 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

On her Instagram, Rakul Singh asks, 'Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudkar mujhe nahi dekha?'

We doubt if there is anyone who didn't because this gorgeous beauty can't just be missed even in a crowded room.

For the actor, fashion is about comfort and 'feeling easy'.

On lazy days, she chooses to stay in her PJs. "I just be myself in any outfit I wear," she tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

Since her fun-filled wedding with Jackky Bhagnani in Goa, she has been happily flaunting her baby pink choodas.

As for the wedding itself, she says does not have one single favourite moment; "the entire ceremony" will always be close to her heart.

Post her marriage festivities, the actor has been spending quite a lot of time in the gym 'burning the calories' because of the 'many celebrations' and 'so much more food' that she enjoyed.

In the video below, Rakul shares a lot of interesting tidbits including:
1. How she felt when she first saw herself in a bridal lehenga.
2. The one question married actresses are tired of hearing...
3. Her advice for to-be brides!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

Diana Will Seduce You In A Lehenga

Diana Will Seduce You In A Lehenga

