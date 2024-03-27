Are These Ileana's Favourite Styles?

IMAGE: Glowing in green.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Seven-month-old Koa Phoenix Dolan's mamma, Ileana D'Cruz, doesn't need an occasion to dress up nice. On some days, she chooses to be all dolled up even 'if it's to just go sit on the couch and order takeout'.

On other days, don't be surprised if you find her chilling in a 'lovely, picturesque English countryside in animal prints, black lace and goth make-up'.

Like her character Nora in Do Aur Do Pyaar, her fashion choices are sweet, sexy and slightly unfiltered.

She never forgets to add lashings of sass to each of her outfits.

IMAGE: When you colour-block, make sure you do it as beautifully as Ileana does.

'Give me a saree and flowers in my hair any day!' she says.

IMAGE: A beach holiday calls for a pic in a bikini.

IMAGE: 'That feeling when you fit into your old pants again,' she writes.

Ileana is proof that a khaki suit needn't be manly.

IMAGE: The actor glows in shades of black.

IMAGE: A body positivity advocate, she rocks an all-white bikini as she poses against the backdrop of the setting sun.

IMAGE: Catwoman on the prowl?