News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Norris leads McLaren front-row sweep with Monza pole

Norris leads McLaren front-row sweep with Monza pole

September 01, 2024 00:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

F1 McLaren's Lando Norris

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position. Photograph: Massimo Pinca//Reuters

Lando Norris roared to his second successive pole position, and third in four races, in a McLaren front row sweep with team mate Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

George Russell will line up third for Mercedes and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth for the team's home race with an upgraded car.

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified only seventh, one place behind Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who had been fastest in final practice.

 

Verstappen leads Norris by 70 points with nine races remaining but the Briton could take a chunk out of that on Sunday.

"Another pole which is amazing," said Norris, who qualified fastest also in the Netherlands last Saturday before winning on Sunday.

His time of one minute 19.327 seconds, on a sunny afternoon in the former royal park near Milan, was 0.109 quicker than Piastri's best effort with Russell 0.113 off the pace and Leclerc 0.134.

"To have two cars, first and second, when the field has been as tight as it has been this weekend, is surprising," added Norris, who is now targeting his third career win.

"It hurts me to say it, but my lap was not a great lap. However, it was still good enough for pole, so I was surprised, but happy."

Norris was fastest in the first phase of qualifying and secured provisional pole in the top 10 shootout before improving on it with his second flying lap.

Hamilton had been top in the second phase with Verstappen second and Norris third.

Sunday's race at the 'Temple of Speed' near Milan could be a tight battle between the top four teams.

McLaren are only 30 points behind champions and leaders Red Bull, who had Sergio Perez qualify eighth after giving Verstappen an aerodynamic tow, and could make significant inroads in that constructors' battle.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the once-dominant car's balance was off and suffering a lack of grip on a completely resurfaced track, with Verstappen 0.695 off Norris's pole time

"We need to address it quickly as McLaren have made a significant step over the last few races and we are now behind Ferrari and Mercedes as well," Horner told Sky Sports television.

"Something is clearly not working on the car. There will be an engineering solution to an engineering problem."

Hamilton was also unhappy, chiding himself for a missed opportunity at a circuit where he has won a record-equalling five times.

"I am furious, absolutely furious. I could have been on pole, at least on the front row. I just didn't do the job," said the Ferrari-bound Briton.

"I lost a tenth and a half into Turn One, and then a tenth in the last corner. No one to blame but myself."

Alex Albon qualified ninth for Williams, this time without problems after being disqualified at Zandvoort for having a floor that was too big, and Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Haas.

Formula One's Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto, replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams, qualified 18th and ahead of both Saubers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on August 31, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on August 31, 2024
Paris Paralympics: India schedule on Sunday, Day 4
Paris Paralympics: India schedule on Sunday, Day 4
Paralympic: Rubina wins bronze in 10m air pistol
Paralympic: Rubina wins bronze in 10m air pistol
India is land of biggest opportunities: Modi
India is land of biggest opportunities: Modi
Barcelona's 7-goal blitz leaves Valladolid in ruins
Barcelona's 7-goal blitz leaves Valladolid in ruins
EPL: Rice's red card derails Arsenal's winning streak
EPL: Rice's red card derails Arsenal's winning streak
MeToo: CPI-M says accused MLA 'need not resign'
MeToo: CPI-M says accused MLA 'need not resign'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

NEUFC's maiden Durand Cup title: Night to remember

NEUFC's maiden Durand Cup title: Night to remember

Archery at Paralympics: Sheetal, Sarita crash out

Archery at Paralympics: Sheetal, Sarita crash out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances