Rahul Mishra brought the curtains down on Lakme Fashion Week with his fashion muse Ananya Panday, who gave off supermodel Kendall Jenner vibes as she strode the ramp.

Her parents Bhavna and Chunky Panday, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and others joined in to cheer for the stunning showstopper and the internationally acclaimed designer.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured the glamorous night at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Love is very much in the air as far as the to-be mommy and daddy, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, are concerned.

IMAGE: Proud parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday showed up to support Ananya.

IMAGE: Vijay Varma kept it casual.

IMAGE: Orry ditched his shirt for an oversized coat.

IMAGE: Gulshan Grover was joined by his son, film producer Sanjay Grover, whose Dear Jassi released last year.

IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades twinned with Arjun Rampal.