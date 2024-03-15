Kalki Sparkles In Gold

Kalki Koechlin shed her cool, girl-next-door vibe for a sophisticated avatar as she turned muse for Aikeyah on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Choosing to keep the spotlight on the outfit's intricate golden collar, she kept her accessories to the minimum.
Wearing her sari like a skirt, she showed an all-new way of draping the traditional six yards.
IMAGE: Kalki looked stunning in the gold and grey combo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: The grey sari, with hints of pink, twirled into a rose at her waist. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Yes, that is a sari!
IMAGE: She was joined by other apsaras... err... models.
IMAGE: When you want to wear a sari but make it high fashion.
IMAGE: Sleek fabrics, detailed hand embroidery, sheer layers and exquisite craftsmanship defined the collection.
IMAGE: This model gave a hint of the dark side of fairy-core but with a whimsical touch.