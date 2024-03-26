Mast Mast Seerat

Remember Seerat Mast who played Naina Jai Singh aka Enjay in Fighter?

A die-hard Hrithik Roshan fan, she remembers watching him as Rohit (in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai) over and over again on her VCR when she moved with her family to New Zealand.

'It was the only film we had on tape at that time and it was kind of cool to see my new home in a Bollywood movie,' she reveals on Instagram.

Hence, starting her career with Hrithik felt 'like a bit of a full circle' for her.

The debutant actor dresses like she is in high school and all her pix look like they are straight out of a photo booth.

'Me apni sabse favourite hoon,' admits Seerat, who chooses comfort over style any day.

IMAGE: As sweet as a cinnamon bun, she flaunts her off-the-shoulder style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Seerat Mast/Instagram

IMAGE: A sight for sore eyes in a blazer set, she likes it when you call her Senorita.

IMAGE: Her beach style is very relaxed and laidback.

IMAGE: You'll want to crown her 'Miss Patiala' when she shows up in a salwar suit.

IMAGE: Seerat rocking the black-on-black-on-black trend.

IMAGE: How could we conclude without a pic of her from the sets of Fighter?