News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sunshine Beauty Swayamsiddha

Sunshine Beauty Swayamsiddha

By REDIFF STYLE
March 27, 2024 13:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Swayamsiddha Das is 'happy in a million little ways'. 

The Tamil actor, who made her debut in web series Auto Shankar, was last seen in the Dhanush starrer Captain Miller and in Enaku Endey Kidaiyaathu.   

Mamma to Thor, her pet dog, she loves to explore new places when she's not shooting and her vacay wardrobe has a laidback charm. 

Regardless of the ongoing trend or the time of the year, she wears black in almost every look. Why? Well, it's her favourite colour :)

IMAGE: The actor wraps herself 'in the colours of tradition'. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Swayamsiddha Das/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her closet is filled with plenty of black dresses, accessories, shoes and nail paint as well.  

 

IMAGE: She blossoms in pink like the pretty bougainvilleas in the background. 

 

IMAGE: Nothing shows off a dusky skin better than a white bathing suit. 

 

IMAGE: It's easy to see why a cotton sari is a great choice for the summer.  

 

IMAGE: A lovely white embroidered outfit looks equally cool. 

  

IMAGE: When in doubt, she turns to a trusty pair of denims and matches it with a knitted top and heels. 

 

IMAGE: She's got the knack of keeping her look stunningly fresh even when she takes the traditional route.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Amazing Amruta Khanvilkar
The Amazing Amruta Khanvilkar
Ananya Or Kriti: Vote For Your Favourite Celeb
Ananya Or Kriti: Vote For Your Favourite Celeb
Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim
Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim
Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday In...
Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday In...
Rachin Ravindra making a splash in IPL 2024!
Rachin Ravindra making a splash in IPL 2024!
My husband will reveal...: Kejriwal's wife's big claim
My husband will reveal...: Kejriwal's wife's big claim
Planning To Go For Loan Against Gold?
Planning To Go For Loan Against Gold?

More like this

Brides, Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Brides, Rakul Has Some Advice For You

Mast Mast Seerat

Mast Mast Seerat

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances