Sunshine Beauty Swayamsiddha

Swayamsiddha Das is 'happy in a million little ways'.

The Tamil actor, who made her debut in web series Auto Shankar, was last seen in the Dhanush starrer Captain Miller and in Enaku Endey Kidaiyaathu.

Mamma to Thor, her pet dog, she loves to explore new places when she's not shooting and her vacay wardrobe has a laidback charm.

Regardless of the ongoing trend or the time of the year, she wears black in almost every look. Why? Well, it's her favourite colour :)

IMAGE: The actor wraps herself 'in the colours of tradition'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Swayamsiddha Das/Instagram

IMAGE: Her closet is filled with plenty of black dresses, accessories, shoes and nail paint as well.

IMAGE: She blossoms in pink like the pretty bougainvilleas in the background.

IMAGE: Nothing shows off a dusky skin better than a white bathing suit.

IMAGE: It's easy to see why a cotton sari is a great choice for the summer.

IMAGE: A lovely white embroidered outfit looks equally cool.

IMAGE: When in doubt, she turns to a trusty pair of denims and matches it with a knitted top and heels.

IMAGE: She's got the knack of keeping her look stunningly fresh even when she takes the traditional route.