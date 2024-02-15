News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Disha's Dhamaka

Disha's Dhamaka

By REDIFF STYLE
February 15, 2024 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Disha Patani is loved for the fashion risks she takes. 

This beauty is not one to settle for anything ordinary and her memorable outfits are almost always the talk of the town.  

No wonder then that she has a coveted spot for herself in every best dressed list. 

IMAGE: Simply stunning, even without make up. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She switches things up in a red, frilled number with a high slit. 

 

IMAGE: White need not be staid and boring; it can be dramatic as well. 

 

IMAGE: Disha loves her satin dresses as much as she loves letting her hair down. 

 

IMAGE: Minimal is the way she likes to go when it comes to off-duty fashion. 

 

IMAGE: She makes a statement in a little brown dress

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Unapologetically Rebellious Adah
Unapologetically Rebellious Adah
Aditi, The Girl Who Loves Red
Aditi, The Girl Who Loves Red
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
Dravid to remain India's coach till T20 World Cup
Dravid to remain India's coach till T20 World Cup
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan president
Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan president
Applying For Home Loan? Read This!
Applying For Home Loan? Read This!

More like this

Daring, Confident Shreya

Daring, Confident Shreya

V-Day Shopping With Miss India World!

V-Day Shopping With Miss India World!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances