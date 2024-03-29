Crowd-Pleasing Recipes For Easter

This is the best time to prep for your Sunday Easter lunch. Perhaps friends and family are coming over. Do you want to give them a special dekho of your amazing culinary skills? And why not!

Or maybe you want to keep things traditional at the dining table with just a light modern touch. Let's help you out with a recipes that will entice and tickle tastebuds silly and impress your guests. Even the picky, fussy eaters will relish the dishes on your Easter menu. And there are vegetarian options too.

Chocolate eggs are a must, but how about starting the day with Classic Scotch Eggs. These eggs come with a crispy coating and can be relished with a cup of hot chai.

Devilled Eggs is an Easter staple and for good reason -- they are festive and yum.

So are fluffy, soft Hot Cross Buns, in case you missed having them on Good Friday. Bake them at home and serve them hot, dripping with melted butter and they are simply divine and the fragrance of baking buns in your home will lure folks near and far.

A Mushroom, Leek and Parmesan Tart and Kheema-Stuffed Pav is also a good way to begin your holy Sunday.

For lunch, plan on Chicken Cafreal with pav -- an excellent way to break your 40-day tough fast.

Or lip-smacking Chicken Fry, but with minimum oil. Pair it with a bowl of Wine Poached Pears, Beet and Candied Walnut.

There's always the option to make the Easter brunch a memorable affair with a whole, juicy Roast Chicken or Malabar Special Roast Chicken.

Set the mood for the celebration with a Kerala fish curry like Meen Mappas that should be mopped up with spongy appams, Shepherd's Pie and Dukra (Pork) Maas to be savoured with delicious sanna (Konkani-style rice cakes).

Or go with a tried-and-tested, timeless Chicken Biryani or a Mutton Biryani that pairs well with raita.

Make a side of Vegetable Pot Biryani for the unexpected vegetarian at your Easter feast. Or some Soya Pulau.

Add some Shami Kebabs, Veg Seekh Kebabs and Chicken Korma or a Spicy Southy Mutton Curry to the table.

The options for dessert are endless and satisfying. You can try your hand at homemade Marshmallows, Trifle Cups, Fruit Tart and Carrot Cake.

Like your sweet treats with a hint of tanginess?

Opt for Lemon Pudding or a Lemon Loaf.

Do make sure there's some room in your quickly-filling tummy for Chocolate Praline Easter Eggs too.

Happy Easter, Dear Readers!