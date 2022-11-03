Recipe: Cheesy Baked Crab

Crab recipes can be both tedious and cumbersome, but the end results make it all worthwhile. So it is with Chef Manoj Sharma's delicious Cheesy Baked Crab.

The dish is loaded with bold flavours and can be paired with noodles or pasta.

Chef Manoj, who trained at Le Meridien, Chennai, and worked with the Taj hotels group, has over 20 years of experience under his belt. Pan-Asian and continental cuisines are his specialties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB Bar and Cafe

Cheesy Baked Crab

Serves: 3

Ingredients

60 gm shredded crab meat, extracted from 3 freshly boiled crabs, reserve the crab shells

15 ml extra virgin olive oil

25 gm onion, finely chopped

15 gm garlic, finely chopped

15 gm celery, finely chopped

1 gm dried thyme

35 gm white sauce (please check the note below)

50 ml fresh cream

15-30 gm Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ tsp black pepper powder

Method

In a frying pan, heat the olive oil and add the chopped garlic, onion, celery.

Add the shredded crab meat and saute for 1-2 minutes.

Add the white sauce, cream.

Continue cooking over low heat for 2 minutes.

Season with thyme, salt, pepper.

Finish with half of the grated Parmesan cheese.

Take off heat.

Add the shredded crab meat and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add the white sauce, cream. Continue cooking over low heat for 2 minutes. Season with thyme, salt, pepper. Finish with half of the grated Parmesan cheese. Take off heat. Preheat oven to 180°C.

To assemble

Clean the crab shells.

Spoon the stuffing into the shells.

Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top.

Spoon the stuffing into the shells. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top. Grill the stuffed crab shells for 10-15 minutes in the oven until the cheese melts and turns golden brown.

Serve hot as a starter or along side buttered pasta.

Editor's Note: For the white sauce, warm 1 cup milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat with a ¼ of a small onion, 1 tej patta or bay leaf and 2 cloves.

Take off heat and let it infuse for 30 minutes.

In another saucepan, melt a 2 tsp butter over low heat. Add 2-3 tsp maida or all-purpose flour. Stir till you get a thick, smooth, lump-free paste.

Strain the milk to remove the onion, bay leaf and cloves, and stir it into the butter mixture and keep cooking for 5 minutes till a smooth, thick white sauce and take off heat.

Weight-watchers might like cut back on the cream and cheese in this recipe.

Chef Manoj Sharma is the executive chef at RCB Bar and Cafe, a pub owned by Diageo India in Bengaluru.