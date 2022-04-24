Shadab Ahmed's Shami Kebab

Inspired by Mumbai's famed Mohammed Ali road fare, Chef Shadab Ahmed's Minara Masjid Wali Gali Ke Shami Kebabs are soft, flavourful and cooked to perfection.

These melt-in-your-mouth kebabs are best served with mint chutney and sliced onions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyran/Instagram

Minara Masjid Wali Gali Ke Shami Kebab

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

200 gm mutton kheema

50 gm chana dal or Bengal gram

6 small dalcheeni cinnamon sticks

5 long or cloves

10 red chillies, adjust as per taste

1 tbsp red chilly powder

5 green chillies, finely chopped (adjust as per taste)

5 green elaichi or cardamom

10 black peppercorns

3 tej patta or bay leaves

15 gm ginger-garlic paste

5 gm ginger, chopped

1 tbsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tbsp haldi or turmeric powder

Small bunch freshly chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

1 egg

Salt to taste

3-4 tbsp oil

Water

Oil for frying

To serve

Mint chutney

Sliced onions

Method

Soak the lentils in hot water for a couple of hours.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan or kadhai.

Add the whole spices, ginger-garlic paste and saute well.

Add the meat and cook with the spices for 10-15 minutes.

Add the salt, turmeric, red chilly powder, coriander powder, cumin powder.

Add some water and cook until the meat is half done.

Add the soaked lentils and cook the mixture until the meat is completely done.

Take off heat, cool and remove the whole spices.

Grind the mixture in a mixer to a smooth paste.

Add the raw egg to the mix.

Add the chopped ginger, green chillies, coriander.

Make small balls of the mixture and flatten them slightly like a patty.

Flip after a few minutes so that it cooks on both sides.

Take off heat and serve hot with mint chutney and sliced onions.

Note: Pair these kebabs with Preeti Alam's Veg Seek Kebabs for vegetarians and vegans.

Shadab Ahmed is the chef de cuisine at the Jyran Tandoor Dining & Lounge, Sofitel Mumbai BKC.

You can taste the Minara Masjid Wali Gali Ke Shami Kebab at Sofitel Mumbai's ongoing Mohammed Ali Road Food Festival.