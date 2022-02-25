Recipe: Malabar Special Roast Chicken

Jazz up your weekend lunch with Shumaila Chauhan's Malabar Special Roast Chicken adapted from a recipe from one of Ummi Abdulla's cookbook. Abdulla is an expert on Malabar's Muslim cuisine.

Served with potato wedges, onion slices and piping hot gravy, it makes for a delicious Sunday roast.

Vegetarians can use the gravy recipe to roast a selection of veggies in the oven.

Photographs: California Walnuts

Malabar Special Roast Chicken

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the marination

1 whole chicken (approximately 800 gm to 1 kg)

½ lemon, juiced

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder

Salt to taste

For the stuffing

1 egg, hard boiled

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

2 tsp dhania or coriander powder

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

4 green chillies, sliced lengthwise

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp raisins

½ cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tsp vegetable oil

¼ cup coconut oil

1 sprig curry leaves

For the gravy

2 onions, thinly sliced

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 sprig curry leaves

3 green chillies, sliced lengthwise

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ cup green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 lemon, juiced

Salt to taste

½ cup warm water

For roasting

Slices of raw potato wedges

Few onion halves

Method

For the marination

Remove the skin, cut off the neck and tail, clean the insides and wash the chicken well.

Pat dry and score the thighs and legs.

Mix.

Add the chicken and rub the masala all over it.

Refrigerate the marinated chicken for 4-5 hours.

Take the chicken out 30 minutes before cooking so it comes to room temperature.

For the stuffing

Heat the 1 tsp vegetable oil in a kadhai or frying pan.

Add the sliced onions.

Cook for a few minutes till the onions are translucent.

Add the ginger paste, garlic paste, green chillies, curry leaves.

Saute for a few seconds.

Add the coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, raisins, walnuts.

Mix well.

Add the coriander leaves.

Season with salt and take the stuffing mixture off from the heat.

In case some stuffing is left over, do not overstuff the chicken.

The extra stuffing can be added into the gravy later.

Use a kitchen string to tie the legs together.

With the same string, tie the arms as well.

Set aside.

Add the chicken and fry for around 5 minutes on each side.

The skin should brown.

Take off heat and set aside.

For the gravy

In the same remaining coconut oil, add the onions and saute on low heat, stirring frequently, till nicely caramelised.

Add the green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves.

Saute for a few more seconds.

Add the coriander powder, turmeric powder and stir well.

Add the tomatoes and salt.

Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes are completely mashed.

Add the ½ cup warm water, coriander leaves, garam masala, sugar, lime juice and any remaining stuffing.

Cook till a slightly thick gravy consistency is achieved.

Check seasoning and take off heat.

For the roasting