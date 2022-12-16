Recipe: Tapioca and Fish Cutlets

Kappa Shappu Meen Curry is one of Kerala's most glorious dishes and is relished by locals at toddy shops.

The boiled tapioca is garnished with coconut and curry leaves, and when teamed with the spicy red fish curry it's a heavenly meal.

Chef Manoj Sharma gives the state's favourite kappa and meen combo a new definition via his Tapioca Fish Cutlets.

For the filling, he uses surmai (seer fish) or mackerel along with curry leaves, coconut and shallots.

Chef Sharma is game to try his hand at any kind of cuisine, but prefers trying new pan-Asian dishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB Bar and Cafe

Tapioca Fish Cutlets

Ingredients

For the fish stuffing

10 ml coconut oil

100 gm surmai (or use mackerel)

10 gm shallots, finely chopped

5 gm ginger, grated

5 gm garlic, finely chopped

20 gm Kashmiri chilly powder, mix it with a few tsp of water

½ tbsp dhania or coriander powder

¼ tbsp saunf or saunf powder

¼ tbsp haldi or turmeric powder

Few methi or fenugreek seeds

¼ tbsp black pepper powder

Few curry leaves, torn

Salt to taste

For the fritters

½ kg tapioca

100 gm surmai, cooked and shredded (or use mackerel)

10 gm shallots, finely chopped

Few curry leaves

Small piece ginger, chopped

3-4 garlic pods, chopped

¼ cup grated coconut

2-3 tsp coconut oil

10 gm chilly flakes

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Oil to deep fry

Salt to taste

Breadcrumbs

Method

For the fish stuffing

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat the coconut oil.

Add the torn curry leaves, chopped shallots, garlic, ginger, fenugreek seeds.

Saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the fennel powder, pepper, red chilly powder paste.

Add the fish.

Season with salt and fry till the fish is cooked.

Take off heat.

Cool.

Shred and keep aside.

For the fritters

Clean, peel and chop the tapioca into medium-sized pieces.

Boil water in a large saucepan and add little salt and turmeric.

Once the water boils, add the chopped tapioca.

Cook for 10-15 minutes over medium-high heat till done.

Take off heat.

Cool and mash with a fork.

Add the shredded fish, chopped shallots, torn curry leaves, chopped garlic, ginger, grated coconut, coconut oil, chilly flakes and mix well.

Knead to make a crumbly mixture.

For assembly

Divide the tapioca mixture into equal portions and roll into 2-inch to 3-inch diameter balls.

Flatten each ball in the palm of your hand and place a small quantity of the fish stuffing in the middle and close.

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.

Roll the stuffed cutlets in the breadcrumbs.

Fry the cutlets, three or four at a time, till golden.

Flip halfway so both sides are evenly fried.

Once done, drain each cutlet onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.

Chef Manoj Sharma is the executive chef at RCB Bar and Cafe, a pub owned by Diageo India in Bengaluru.