Recipe: Creamy Shahi Chicken Korma

By RAMAPRIYA SURESH
March 13, 2022 13:54 IST
When you add wholesome nuts and cook your meat in a rich gravy of fresh cream, Indian spices and ghee, voila! you have created a shahi chicken korma fit for a king.

Best served with rotis or naans, enjoy it too with steamed rice, dosas, savoury appams or even fluffy, flaky parottas.

Ramapriya Suresh's simple Creamy Shahi Chicken Korma is enticing.

Shahi Chicken Korma

Video and photograph: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Ammu's Kitchen

Creamy Shahi Chicken Korma

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 500 gm chicken, in curry pieces
  • 2 tbsp ghee
  • 150 gm fresh yoghurt
  • 2-3 tbsp fresh cream
  • 1 tbsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • Water, if required

For masala

  • 2 large onions, quartered
  • 3 green chillies
  • 2-inch piece ginger, peeled
  • 10-12 garlic pods
  • Small bunch fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • 10-12 cashews
  • Pinch salt

For the garnish 

  • Few pieces julienned fresh peeled ginger
  • Chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro 

Method

  • In a blender/mixer, grind the masala ingredients to a fine paste.
  • In a bowl, marinate the chicken with the masala paste and the yoghurt.
    Add the salt and keep aside for 30 minutes.
  • Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai over medium heat.
     Add the marinated chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes over high heat.
    Add the garam masala and kasuri methi and more salt if preferred.
    Add water, only if necessary, and cover and cook for 10 minutes over low heat.
  • Add the fresh cream.
    Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes more.
    Take off heat, garnish with julienned ginger and coriander leaves.
    Serve hot with steamed rice, dosas, rotis or parottas.

Note: Weightwatchers may opt for coconut cream instead of fresh cream and reduce the ghee.

Pistachios and almonds have slightly less fat than cashews and can be used in the ground masala paste instead of cashews.

Watch the recipe in the video below.

Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen (external link).

RAMAPRIYA SURESH
