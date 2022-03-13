Recipe: Creamy Shahi Chicken Korma

When you add wholesome nuts and cook your meat in a rich gravy of fresh cream, Indian spices and ghee, voila! you have created a shahi chicken korma fit for a king.

Best served with rotis or naans, enjoy it too with steamed rice, dosas, savoury appams or even fluffy, flaky parottas.

Ramapriya Suresh's simple Creamy Shahi Chicken Korma is enticing.

Video and photograph: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Ammu's Kitchen

Creamy Shahi Chicken Korma

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm chicken, in curry pieces

2 tbsp ghee

150 gm fresh yoghurt

2-3 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp garam masala powder

1 tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

Water, if required

For masala

2 large onions, quartered

3 green chillies

2-inch piece ginger, peeled

10-12 garlic pods

Small bunch fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro

10-12 cashews

Pinch salt

For the garnish

Few pieces julienned fresh peeled ginger

Chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Method

In a blender/mixer, grind the masala ingredients to a fine paste.

In a bowl, marinate the chicken with the masala paste and the yoghurt.

Add the salt and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Add the marinated chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes over high heat.

Add the garam masala and kasuri methi and more salt if preferred.

Add water, only if necessary, and cover and cook for 10 minutes over low heat.

Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes more.

Take off heat, garnish with julienned ginger and coriander leaves.

Serve hot with steamed rice, dosas, rotis or parottas.

Note: Weightwatchers may opt for coconut cream instead of fresh cream and reduce the ghee.

Pistachios and almonds have slightly less fat than cashews and can be used in the ground masala paste instead of cashews.

Watch the recipe in the video below.

Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen (external link).