Apoorva, Aashna Simply Cannot Do Without...

If there’s one shoe category that can instantly make an outfit feel cooler, it’s boots. They can turn jeans into a whole look, give a dress some edge or make a tiny skirt feel like it belongs on a street-style mood board.

And no, you don’t need seven identical pairs in different shades of black. From cowboy boots and fringe drama to sleek sock boots and slouchy knee-highs, these are the boot styles that our favourite divas simply cannot do without.

The Cowboy Boots





Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram IMAGE: Every girl needs a pair of cowboy boots for the days when regular footwear simply feels too boring. Apoorva Mukhija ’s embroidered brown pair brings serious country-concert energy, complete with pointed toe and sturdy heel. Wear them with denim, minis or even a flowy dress when you want to look like you have plans at a music festival.

The Fringe Boots

IMAGE: If your personal style leans towards boho, these are practically compulsory.

Alanna’s white knee-high cowboy boots come with layers of dramatic fringe that move with every step. Basically, they’re not just boots, they’re a built-in slow-motion effect.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

The Rhinestone Boots

IMAGE: For the girl who believes there is no such thing as too much sparkle, here's a reason to celebrate.

Aashna’s dusty-pink Western boots are covered in rhinestones and metallic detailing, taking the classic cowboy shape straight into party territory. Because sometimes, your shoes deserve to be the most overdressed part of your look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

The Sock Boots

IMAGE: Need a boot that makes your legs look approximately 14 kilometres longer? Priyanka’s sleek pointed-toe sock boots are the answer.

The fitted silhouette disappears seamlessly into her jeans while the stiletto heel adds instant polish.

Consider these your secret weapon for turning basic denim into a fashion-girl outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Brown Suede Boots





They work especially well with autumnal shades, tailoring, skirts and basically anything that makes you want to pretend you live in a very expensive European wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram IMAGE: Brown suede boots are the quieter, richer alternative to your trusty black pair. Sharvari Wagh ’s knee-high version hugs the leg beautifully and disappears beneath a high slit, creating that sleek, uninterrupted silhouette.They work especially well with autumnal shades, tailoring, skirts and basically anything that makes you want to pretend you live in a very expensive European wardrobe.

The Classic Black Boots

IMAGE: If you’re buying just one pair of boots, a black ankle boot is a pretty safe place to start.

Deepika Padukone wears hers with a fluid beige maxi, proving that structured boots can add the perfect dose of edge to even the softest outfit. Pointed toes and a chunky heel mean they’re stylish without requiring you to sacrifice your feet entirely.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The Slouchy Knee-Highs

IMAGE: For the girl who thinks her boots should have a personality of their own, go slouchy.

Meghna Kaur’s oversized black pair creates dramatic volume around the leg and looks especially cool with a tiny skort. They’re giving fashion-editor-off-duty, with just enough attitude to make even a very basic outfit look intentional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff