World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

Air India secured the 57th spot worldwide, marking a notable rise from its 84th position in 2025.

IndiGo, meanwhile, slipped to 61st, compared with 39th place a year earlier.

Which airlines are winning over travellers in 2026?

The answer comes from the latest Skytrax World Airline Awards, widely regarded as one of aviation's biggest annual honours.

It is based on travellers' experiences and feedback, gathered from passengers across more than 300 airlines during the survey period from September 2025 to August 2026.

The rankings highlight carriers that delivered memorable experiences across cabins, service and airport facilities.

This year, Singapore Airlines has soared back to the top, reclaiming the title of World's Best Airline.

Air India secured the 57th spot worldwide, marking a notable rise from its 84th position in 2025. IndiGo, meanwhile, slipped to 61st, compared with 39th place a year earlier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolf Wallner/Wikimedia Commons

1. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has reclaimed the World's Best Airline title at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, rising from second place in 2025 to the top spot.

This marks the sixth time Singapore Airlines has won Skytrax's highest honour.

The carrier also collected awards for Best Airline in Asia, World's Best Economy Class and World's Best Economy Class Onboard Catering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simply Aviation/Wikimedia Commons

2. Qatar Airways

The Middle Eastern airline finished second in the 2026 Skytrax World's Best Airlines ranking, after holding the top position in 2025.

Qatar Airways was named Best Airline in the Middle East, while also taking home honours for its Business Class, onboard Wi-Fi and Business Class Lounge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Terence Ong/Wikimedia Commons

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

The airline out of Hong Kong secured third place in the 2026 Skytrax World's Best Airlines ranking.

The carrier also picked up awards for its cabin crew and first class lounge, adding to its list of accolades at this year's awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masgatotkaca/Wikimedia Commons

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

The Japanese carrier climbed to fourth place in the 2026, moving up one spot from fifth in 2025.

The airline also won the World's Best Airport Services award and was named Best Cabin Crew in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mertborak/Wikimedia Commons

5. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines climbed to fifth place in the 2026 ranking, moving up from sixth in 2025.

The Istanbul-based carrier was also named Best Airline in Europe for the 11th time and won the World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Julian Herzog/Wikimedia Commons

6. Emirates

The Dubai-based premium airline secured sixth place in the 2026 ranking, slipping from fourth position in 2025.

The carrier retained its title for World's Best Inflight Entertainment.

Emirates also ranked second for World's Best Premium Economy, while winning awards for Best Premium Economy Class Seat, Best Premium Economy Class Catering and Best Premium Economy Class in the Middle East.

Photograph: Kind courtesy w:es:Usuario:Barcex/Wikimedia Commons

7. Air France

Surprisingly the French carrier climbed to seventh place in the 2026 ranking, moving up one spot from eighth in 2025.

The airline was also named Best Airline in Western Europe for the sixth consecutive year. Its La Premiere cabin won World's Best First Class.