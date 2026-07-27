Apoorva Makhija Is A Rebel In Every Sense

Lock Upp 2's newest informer isn't exactly known for keeping calm. Apoorva Makhija, aka The Rebel Kid, walked into the house and instantly stirred the pot.

But if you've followed her style for even five minutes, you'd know chaos is kind of her signature especially when it comes to desi fashion; she loves taking traditional silhouettes and giving them a rebellious, Gen Z-approved twist.

IMAGE: A sparkling ivory pre-draped sari could've been predictable. Apoorva makes it feel like the coolest party outfit on the internet instead. All photographs: Kind courtesy Apoorva Makhija/Instagram

IMAGE: Sequins? Check. Fringe? Check. Cape drama? Double check. This electric blue look proves subtle has never been on her mood board.

IMAGE: A thigh-high slit, a bralette blouse and enough shimmer to light up the room. This is exactly how The Rebel Kid would rewrite festive dressing.

IMAGE: Traditional textiles meet maximalist energy in this colourful lehenga. It's loud, playful and impossible to ignore, just like Apoorva herself.

IMAGE: At first glance, this pale lavender co-ord feels like something a Disney princess would wear. Then the corset blouse and crystal details remind you this princess definitely breaks the rules.

IMAGE: Who said saris can't belong at the club? Apoorva's glittering halter version is basically what happens when Bollywood glamour meets after-party energy.

IMAGE: The pre-draped sari gown looks elegant and dreamy but the sculpted corset and modern draping stop it from being too sweet. She always sneaks in a little edge.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff