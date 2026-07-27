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Apoorva Makhija Is A Rebel In Every Sense

By REDIFF STYLE July 27, 2026 11:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lock Upp 2's newest informer isn't exactly known for keeping calm. Apoorva Makhija, aka The Rebel Kid, walked into the house and instantly stirred the pot.

But if you've followed her style for even five minutes, you'd know chaos is kind of her signature especially when it comes to desi fashion; she loves taking traditional silhouettes and giving them a rebellious, Gen Z-approved twist.

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: A sparkling ivory pre-draped sari could've been predictable. Apoorva makes it feel like the coolest party outfit on the internet instead. All photographs: Kind courtesy Apoorva Makhija/Instagram

 

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: Sequins? Check. Fringe? Check. Cape drama? Double check. This electric blue look proves subtle has never been on her mood board.

 

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: A thigh-high slit, a bralette blouse and enough shimmer to light up the room. This is exactly how The Rebel Kid would rewrite festive dressing.

 

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: Traditional textiles meet maximalist energy in this colourful lehenga. It's loud, playful and impossible to ignore, just like Apoorva herself.

 

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: At first glance, this pale lavender co-ord feels like something a Disney princess would wear. Then the corset blouse and crystal details remind you this princess definitely breaks the rules.

 

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: Who said saris can't belong at the club? Apoorva's glittering halter version is basically what happens when Bollywood glamour meets after-party energy.

 

Apoorva Makhija

IMAGE: The pre-draped sari gown looks elegant and dreamy but the sculpted corset and modern draping stop it from being too sweet. She always sneaks in a little edge.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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