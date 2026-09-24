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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

By REDIFF GADGETS September 24, 2026 10:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE brings together a premium AMOLED display, a versatile triple-camera system.

It can be picked up in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite finish.

The handset has a 161.6 × 76.9 × 7.4 mm build and tips the scales at 193 gm.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has 120 Hz dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2500, 50 MP camera, and AI features

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price: Rs 79,999

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE costs Rs 79,999 in India and comes in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration.

Launch benefits include an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on an older handset, while select NBFC partners are offering no-cost EMI plans extending up to 30 months.

Customers can also receive an additional Rs 3,000 upgrade benefit.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Display: 120 Hz Refresh Rate

It features a 17.11 cm Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with the rounded-corner area measuring 16.64 cm.

Its FHD+ panel delivers a 1080 × 2340-pixel resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for fluid visuals.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Processor: Exynos 2500

The device uses Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, manufactured on an advanced 3 nm fabrication process.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Camera: Triple Rear Setup

Galaxy S26 FE gets three cameras at the back: a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens offering a 123-degree field of view, and an 8 MP telephoto unit with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the phone houses a 12 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

AI Features: Gemini Omni

This model also works with Gemini Omni, enabling users to turn photos and videos from the gallery into new clips or make edits to existing footage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

IP Rating: IP68

Its IP68 certification also provides protection against dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Battery: 29 Hours Video Play

It houses a 4,900 mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge.

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