Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE brings together a premium AMOLED display, a versatile triple-camera system.

It can be picked up in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite finish.

The handset has a 161.6 × 76.9 × 7.4 mm build and tips the scales at 193 gm.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has 120 Hz dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2500, 50 MP camera, and AI features

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price: Rs 79,999

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE costs Rs 79,999 in India and comes in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration.

Launch benefits include an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on an older handset, while select NBFC partners are offering no-cost EMI plans extending up to 30 months.

Customers can also receive an additional Rs 3,000 upgrade benefit.

Display: 120 Hz Refresh Rate

It features a 17.11 cm Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with the rounded-corner area measuring 16.64 cm.

Its FHD+ panel delivers a 1080 × 2340-pixel resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for fluid visuals.

Processor: Exynos 2500

The device uses Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, manufactured on an advanced 3 nm fabrication process.

Camera: Triple Rear Setup

Galaxy S26 FE gets three cameras at the back: a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens offering a 123-degree field of view, and an 8 MP telephoto unit with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the phone houses a 12 MP front-facing camera.

AI Features: Gemini Omni

This model also works with Gemini Omni, enabling users to turn photos and videos from the gallery into new clips or make edits to existing footage.

IP Rating: IP68

Its IP68 certification also provides protection against dust and water.

Battery: 29 Hours Video Play

It houses a 4,900 mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge.