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Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's Trending Blouse Designs

By RISHIKA SHAH September 16, 2026 10:25 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The sari may be timeless, but the blouse is having a serious main-character moment.

From giant bows and corsets to dramatic back details, halter necks and sheer overlays, celebrities are proving that the right blouse can completely change the personality of a sari. In fact, these days, you could almost pick the blouse first and let the sari figure itself out later.

Here are seven statement blouse designs we're currently obsessed with.

The Bow Blouse -- Radhika Seth

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: Why wear a regular strapless blouse when you can wear an entire bow?
Radhika's bandeau-style design takes the coquette trend straight into festive dressing, complete with silver embellishments and metallic fringe. It's dramatic, sparkly and basically impossible to ignore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Merchant/Instagram

The Corset Blouse -- Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: The corset isn't going anywhere, and Alia Bhatt knows exactly how to make it work with a sari.
Her strapless silver-embellished blouse brings structure to the soft ice-blue drape, while the sweetheart neckline keeps things feminine.
Traditional sari, very non-traditional blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

The High-Neck Blouse -- Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: For anyone who thinks a blouse needs to be covered up to look glamorous, Ananya has entered the chat.
Her high-neck, short-sleeved blouse is covered in intricate gold and colourful floral detailing, while oversized blue chandbalis bring the drama.
Demure? Yes. Boring? Absolutely not. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

The Back-Detail Blouse -- Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: This one is all about the view you don't see coming. Krithi's soft pastel blouse keeps the front elegant before revealing a beautifully detailed cutout back trimmed with sparkling embroidery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

The Statement-Sleeve Blouse -- Raashii Khanna

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Sometimes you don't need a wild neckline to make a blouse stand out. Raashii lets a vibrant royal-blue blouse do the talking against her cream sari, with elbow-length sleeves and tiny gold motifs adding just enough detail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

The Halter Blouse -- Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Halter necks are officially having their sari moment. Khushi's fitted maroon version gives the traditional drape a sleek, contemporary edge, while the textured burgundy-and-gold sari keeps the look rooted in festive glamour. And that emerald-green stone against the warm palette? Chef's kiss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

The Sheer Overlay Blouse -- Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara proves that you can have a strapless blouse and sleeves at the same time. Her black velvet sari is paired with a sweetheart bodice layered under a high-neck sheer lace overlay, creating a dramatic play of skin, texture and transparency. It's giving classic sari, but with a fashion-week attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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