Triptii Dimri, Kiara Advani Break Suit Rules

The power suit has officially left the boardroom.

Celebrities are taking classic tailoring and giving it a serious fashion upgrade, wearing blazers as capes, swapping trousers for shorts, ditching shirts altogether and adding corsets, chokers, and statement jewellery into the mix.

From oversized silhouettes to barely-there layers, the new power suit is less about looking like you mean business and more about looking like you own the room.

Here are seven stars showing us how to break the suit rules.

Shreya Kalra -- The Cape Effect



The tie, pencil skirt, and glasses keep the office energy intact, but the styling says she's definitely not here for a nine-to-five. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram IMAGE: Why wear your blazer when you can drape it like a cape? Shreya Kalra gives classic corporate dressing an upgrade with a pinstriped blazer casually thrown over her shoulders.The tie, pencil skirt, and glasses keep the office energy intact, but the styling says she's definitely not here for a nine-to-five.

Rhea Chakraborty -- The No-Shirt Suit

IMAGE: Rhea skips the shirt entirely and lets her oversized beige blazer do all the talking.

Worn with matching cream trousers and a tiny black choker, the monochrome suit feels polished without being predictable. Basically, boardroom dressing after it discovered street style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Kiara Advani -- The Three-Piece Power Move



A crisp shirt and matching tie make it feel properly polished, while the loose proportions and stilettos push it firmly into high-fashion territory.

Corporate girl, but make it couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram IMAGE: Kiara Advani takes the menswear route with a cream three-piece featuring an oversized blazer, waistcoat and wide-leg trousers.A crisp shirt and matching tie make it feel properly polished, while the loose proportions and stilettos push it firmly into high-fashion territory.Corporate girl, but make it couture.

Kareena Kapoor -- The Blazer Gets A Makeover

IMAGE: Kareena proves a power suit doesn't need a shirt or even conventional buttons.

Her khaki blazer features bold padded shoulders and metallic bar-like details across the waist, giving classic tailoring a futuristic twist. The matching tapered trousers keep the silhouette sharp while the bare neckline adds rebellion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Triptii Dimri -- Shorts Mean Business

IMAGE: Who decided a power suit needs full-length trousers?

Triptii swaps them for tailored pinstriped shorts and instantly makes the suit feel younger and cooler.

An oversized blazer, tiny black top and pointed heels complete a look that lands somewhere between boardroom boss and street-style star. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Pooja Hegde -- The Suit, Supersized

IMAGE: Pooja takes power dressing to its most dramatic extreme with an olive strapless corseted jumpsuit layered under a massive duster coat.

The exaggerated proportions turn utilitarian tailoring into a full fashion moment. It's giving CEO by day, fashion week by night. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur -- Power Dressing Goes Soft

IMAGE: Mrunal proves you don't need sharp shoulders and stiff tailoring to make a suit feel powerful.

Her oversized cream linen blazer, camisole and wide-leg trousers create a relaxed, fluid silhouette, while chunky gold jewellery adds polish.

Consider this the power suit after it took a very chic holiday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff