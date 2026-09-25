Recipe: Litchi And Lime Leaf Gimlet

Light up gloomy days with a firecracker Litchi And Lime Leaf Gimlet.

Delicately floral, this powerful cocktail has a whole bouquet of flavours -- litchi, lime, botanicals and chamomile.

Super elegant, it's the kind of drink that makes rainy evenings feel just a little more special.

Litchi And Lime Leaf Gimlet

Ingredients

35 ml gin, preferably Hendrick's

20 ml litchi syrup

10 ml lime leaf cordial, available for purchase online

10 ml lime juice

5 dashes Boston Bittahs or any bitters (please see the note below)

A lime leaf coin, for garnish

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and add ice, and shake for 10-15 seconds.

Further, fine-strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass or a coupe.

Lastly, garnish with a lime leaf coin.

Editor's Note: Hendrick's Gin is a premium Scottish gin brand that was introduced in 1999. Produced at the Girvan Distillery in Scotland, it is renowned for its distinctive infusion of cucumber and rose petals, setting it apart from traditional gin varieties.

Lime leaf coin: A small, circular piece cut from a fresh lime leaf or keffir, used as a garnish because it lends cocktails a subtle citrus aroma and a refined finishing touch.

Boston Bitters: An aromatic bitters made from herbs, spices, chamomile and citrus botanicals, it is added to cocktails to enhance flavour. It might be difficult to locate so opt for regular butters, available for purchase online.

Lime leaf cordial: A fragrant, sweetened syrup infused with fresh lime leaves, offering delicate citrus and herbal notes.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.