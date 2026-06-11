Sharvari Wagh's Hatke Power Move

Power dressing usually follows a predictable formula of a sharp blazer, tailored trousers, and neutral tones. Sharvari Wagh clearly didn't get that memo.

The Main Vaapas Aaunga actress takes classic workwear staples and gives them a fashion-forward spin, mixing structure with unexpected textures, dramatic silhouettes and standout styling details.

The result? Formal wear that feels anything but boring.

IMAGE: Sharvari’s chocolate-brown blazer set gets an upgrade with a bralette, mini skirt, and contrasting white lapels. Sharp, confident and a little unexpected, it's boardroom dressing with a fashion-girl twist. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

IMAGE: Who says tailoring can't be dreamy? Sharvari pairs a structured blazer with a floaty tulle skirt and ballet flats, giving the office girl look a tadka of ballerina vibes.

IMAGE: A crisp white shirt is a workwear staple but layering it under a sequin-covered floral dress instantly takes it into statement territory.

IMAGE: This wine-toned blazer dress already packs a punch but the dramatic metallic train and matching choker take it into high-fashion territory. It is formal dressing, just with extra flair.

IMAGE: Oversized pinstripes, a crisp shirt and a skinny tie lay the foundation, while that striking red waist detail steals the spotlight. It's tailoring with attitude.

IMAGE: Sharvari's denim blazer worn as a sari blouse proves that great styling is all about rethinking the rules. The mix of sharp tailoring and a shimmering sari feels fresh and fearless.

IMAGE: A mustard faux-leather suit instantly stands out in a sea of predictable tailoring. Paired with a denim corset and sleek accessories, it's a lesson in making formal wear look fashion-week ready.